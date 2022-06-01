News / Metro

Retail frenzy as shoppers hunt for toys on Children's Day

﻿ Li Qian
Li Qian
  21:07 UTC+8, 2022-06-01       0
Steiff is one of 200 stores in the HKRI Taikoo Hui shopping mall which reopened on Wednesday after a two-month closure, with customer numbers capped below 75 percent of capacity.
﻿ Li Qian
Li Qian
  21:07 UTC+8, 2022-06-01       0
Retail frenzy as shoppers hunt for toys on Children's Day
Jiang Xiaowei / SHINE

The Steiff toy store welcomes a young customer as it reopens.

It has been nearly two months since Cindy's last shopping outing.

The five-year-old girl took her mother's hand to the time-honored Steiff toy store near bustling Nanjing Road W. after it reopened on Wednesday morning. It didn't take her much time to pick up a teddy bear.

"She's been asking for a teddy bear for long time. So, I took her to pick up her Children's Day gift as soon as the store reopened," the mother said.

A saleswoman, who asked not to be named, said the store saw about 30 sales in two hours – far more than she expected.

Retail frenzy as shoppers hunt for toys on Children's Day
Jiang Xiaowei / SHINE

A boy picks up toy at a Lego store.

It's not an isolated case. There is a retail frenzy as the city is returning to normal.

Steiff is one of about 200 stores in the HKRI Taikoo Hui shopping mall which reopened on Wednesday after a two-month closure, with customer numbers capped below 75 percent of maximum capacity.

Health condition verification devices called "digital sentries" have been placed at gates, and a negative nucleic acid test result from within the previous 72 hours is required to gain entry, according to the mall.

The Lego store is popular with children and young-at-heart adults. People lined up in long queues to buy.

A staff member surnamed Wu said it is her sixth year spending Children's Day at the store, and the number of customers is almost equal to that in previous Children's Days.

"Nearly one third of customers had made online reservations and they came to get the products," she said, noting that many people came for two new arrivals – Ferrari cars and Optimus Prime. But many could not get them due to limited supplies.

Learning that the Ferrari car toy was sold out in one hour, a young man, who asked not to be named, immediately rushed to the counter to make a reservation.

"I came just for the Ferrari," he said. He was told that the product could be sent in about three days.

Retail frenzy as shoppers hunt for toys on Children's Day
Jiang Xiaowei / SHINE

A man scans on "digital sentry" for entry.

However, Huang Lanzhen, store manager of Atelier Cologne, didn't see as many customers as she expected. "Only a few people went looking around," she said.

But she's optimistic. "I'm so glad I can return my workplace, and I believe everything will be fine," she said.

For Hu Mingliang, owner of French restaurant seul & Seul, his business is tested to the utmost. In about two hours, the store only received about 10 take-away orders.

"Take-away service can't completely support my restaurant to make a balanced budget. I hope dine-in service could be allowed to resume as soon as possible," he said. He also expected favorable policies to help small business go through the hard times.

Source: SHINE   Editor: Cai Wenjun
Nanjing Road
Ferrari
﻿
Special Reports
﻿
EXPLORE SHINE

COVID-19

News

In Focus

Metro

Nation

World

Sport

Biz

Economy

Tech

Auto

Company

Property

Finance

Event

Video

Live

Big Little Docos

SHINE News

Andy's Shanghai Life

Planet PopSci

On Life and Death

Expats of Shanghai

Guide Battle

Misc

What's Viral

Feature

Art & Culture

Travel

Lifestyle

Taste

Entertainment

Wellness

MENTAL

Book

Education

iDEALShanghai

Opinion

Regions

Special

Projects

Follow Us

About Us  |  Contact Us  |  Feedback  |  Privacy Policy  |  Terms of Use
沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright 2020 © Shanghai Daily. All Rights Reserved. Hotline: 8621-52920043

沪公网安备 31010602001940号

Copyright 2019 © Shanghai Daily All Rights Reserved.

沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012

沪公网安备 31010602001940号
Search
breaking news in China
COVID-19
News
Biz
Video
Opinion
Feature
Regions
Top
     