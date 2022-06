Zhang Bencai, the chief prosecutor of Shanghai People's Procuratorate, is being investigated for serious disciplinary violations.

Zhang Bencai, the chief prosecutor of the Shanghai People's Procuratorate, is being investigated for serious disciplinary violations by the CPC Central Commission for Discipline Inspection and the National Supervisory Commission.

Zhang, 55, is the former publisher of Procuratorate Daily, the official newspaper of the Supreme People's Procuratorate, and the office director and information office director of the Supreme People's Procuratorate.