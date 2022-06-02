News / Metro

COVID-19 in Shanghai: 5 confirmed cases, 8 local asymptomatic infections

﻿ Wang Qingchu
Wang Qingchu
  10:52 UTC+8, 2022-06-02       0
There were also four imported cases and one asymptomatic infection reported on Wednesday.
﻿ Wang Qingchu
Wang Qingchu
  10:52 UTC+8, 2022-06-02       0

The city reported five locally transmitted COVID-19 cases, eight local asymptomatic infections, four imported cases and one asymptomatic infection on Wednesday, said the Shanghai Health Commission on Thursday morning.

5 confirmed cases

The first two patients tested positive during central quarantine while the rest three used to be asymptomatic infections.

No fatalities were reported.

Local asymptomatic infections

All the eight infections tested positive during central quarantine.

COVID-19 in Shanghai: 5 confirmed cases, 8 local asymptomatic infections
Li Yi / SHINE

Imported cases

The first patient is a Chinese studying in Canada who arrived at the Shanghai Pudong International Airport on May 25.

The second patient is a Chinese studying in the United States who arrived at the local airport on May 25.

The third patient is a Chinese studying in the US who arrived at the local airport on May 27.

The fourth patient is a Chinese studying in Canada who arrived at the local airport on May 27.

The patients have been transferred to a designated hospital for treatment, while 12 close contacts on the same flights have been put under quarantine.

Imported asymptomatic infection

The case is a Chinese working in Tanzania who arrived at the local airport on May 25 via the Netherlands.

The new case has been transferred to a designated hospital for observation, while close contacts on the same flight have been put under quarantine.

Meanwhile, 128 confirmed patients and 795 asymptomatic infections were discharged.

From February 26 to June 1, of all the 58,005 local confirmed cases, 56,327 have been discharged upon recovery and 1,090 are still hospitalized, including 80 severe cases and 27 critical cases. A total of 588 fatalities have been reported.

So far, of all the 4,619 imported cases, 4,605 have been discharged upon recovery and 14 are still hospitalized.

Source: SHINE   Editor: Wang Qingchu
Pudong
﻿
Special Reports
﻿
EXPLORE SHINE

COVID-19

News

In Focus

Metro

Nation

World

Sport

Biz

Economy

Tech

Auto

Company

Property

Finance

Event

Video

Live

Big Little Docos

SHINE News

Andy's Shanghai Life

Planet PopSci

On Life and Death

Expats of Shanghai

Guide Battle

Misc

What's Viral

Feature

Art & Culture

Travel

Lifestyle

Taste

Entertainment

Wellness

MENTAL

Book

Education

iDEALShanghai

Opinion

Regions

Special

Projects

Follow Us

About Us  |  Contact Us  |  Feedback  |  Privacy Policy  |  Terms of Use
沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright 2020 © Shanghai Daily. All Rights Reserved. Hotline: 8621-52920043

沪公网安备 31010602001940号

Copyright 2019 © Shanghai Daily All Rights Reserved.

沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012

沪公网安备 31010602001940号
Search
breaking news in China
COVID-19
News
Biz
Video
Opinion
Feature
Regions
Top
     