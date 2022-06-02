COVID-19 in Shanghai: 5 confirmed cases, 8 local asymptomatic infections

There were also four imported cases and one asymptomatic infection reported on Wednesday.

The city reported five locally transmitted COVID-19 cases, eight local asymptomatic infections, four imported cases and one asymptomatic infection on Wednesday, said the Shanghai Health Commission on Thursday morning.

5 confirmed cases

The first two patients tested positive during central quarantine while the rest three used to be asymptomatic infections.



No fatalities were reported.

Local asymptomatic infections

All the eight infections tested positive during central quarantine.



Imported cases

The first patient is a Chinese studying in Canada who arrived at the Shanghai Pudong International Airport on May 25.



The second patient is a Chinese studying in the United States who arrived at the local airport on May 25.

The third patient is a Chinese studying in the US who arrived at the local airport on May 27.

The fourth patient is a Chinese studying in Canada who arrived at the local airport on May 27.

The patients have been transferred to a designated hospital for treatment, while 12 close contacts on the same flights have been put under quarantine.

Imported asymptomatic infection

The case is a Chinese working in Tanzania who arrived at the local airport on May 25 via the Netherlands.



The new case has been transferred to a designated hospital for observation, while close contacts on the same flight have been put under quarantine.



Meanwhile, 128 confirmed patients and 795 asymptomatic infections were discharged.

From February 26 to June 1, of all the 58,005 local confirmed cases, 56,327 have been discharged upon recovery and 1,090 are still hospitalized, including 80 severe cases and 27 critical cases. A total of 588 fatalities have been reported.

So far, of all the 4,619 imported cases, 4,605 have been discharged upon recovery and 14 are still hospitalized.