More parks join wave of reopenings to welcome holiday visitors

Hu Min
Hu Min
  18:09 UTC+8, 2022-06-02
Shanghai Botanical Garden and Shanghai Zoo are among venues spruced up to wow patrons during three-day Dragon Boat Festival from Friday.
Ti Gong

Welcome back to Shanghai Zoo.

Ti Gong

A lesser panda at Shanghai Zoo

Ti Gong

People tour Shanghai Zoo again after a wait of over two months.

More parks in Shanghai are joining the wave of reopenings before the upcoming three-day Dragon Boat Festival holiday between Friday and Sunday.

The Shanghai Zoo in Changning District reopened at noon on Thursday with some adjustments. It has received 1,066 bookings for visits on Friday.

During the lockdown, five lesser pandas who had just moved into their new home early this year welcomed their new neighbors – demoiselle cranes – as the zoo tries mixed raising.

Ti Gong

A lesser panda in the habitat at Shanghai Zoo.

Ti Gong

A visitor scans his code for entry into Shanghai Botanical Garden on Thursday.

The cranes quickly became accustomed to their new home and started taking strolls and swims.

Some mandarin ducks have also been introduced to the area. Aquatic plants such as iris and water lily have been newly planted in the area.

A pair of black-and-white ruffed lemurs recently moved into their new home, an island on the zoo's swan lake. They took a boat trip to the island and have been getting along well with their neighbors, a group of mallards.

Shanghai Botanical Garden in Xuhui District also reopened on Thursday. As of 2pm, it had received 2,426 visitors.

Ti Gong

Black-and-white ruffed lemurs gaze pensively at a zoo keeper.

Ti Gong

Lesser pandas welcome their fruit snacks.

Strict pandemic prevention and control measures are put in place and visitors are required to have a negative nucleic acid test result within the previous 72 hours for entry.

They also need to scan the "venue code" or have their health condition verified via a device called a "digital sentry."

Visitors must wear masks and their temperature will be checked. They also must maintain a social distance of at least 2 meters.

The Shanghai Wild Animal Park and Gucun Park will reopen on Friday, while Gongqing Forest Park is scheduled to resume operations on June 6.

Source: SHINE   Editor: Cai Wenjun
