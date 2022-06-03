COVID-19 in Shanghai: 8 confirmed cases, 8 local asymptomatic infections

There were also two imported cases and one asymptomatic infection.

The city reported eight locally transmitted COVID-19 cases, eight local asymptomatic infections, two imported cases and one asymptomatic infection on Thursday, said the Shanghai Health Commission on Friday morning.

8 confirmed cases

The first three patients tested positive during central quarantine.

The fourth to sixth patients were detected in the screening of high-risk group.

The seventh and eighth patients used to be asymptomatic infections.

No fatalities were reported.

Local asymptomatic infections

The first four infections tested positive during central quarantine while the rest four were found in the screening of high-risk group.

Li Yi / SHINE

Imported cases

The first patient is a Chinese living in Singapore who arrived at the Shanghai Pudong International Airport on May 30.

The second patient is a Chinese working in DR Congo who arrived at the local airport on May 31 via France.



The patients have been transferred to a designated hospital for treatment, while 34 close contacts on the same flights have been put under quarantine.



Imported asymptomatic infection

The case is a Chinese studying in the United States who arrived at the local airport on May 26.



The new case has been transferred to a designated hospital for observation, while close contacts on the same flight have been put under quarantine.

Meanwhile, 81 confirmed patients and 871 asymptomatic infections were discharged.

From February 26 to June 2, of all the 58,013 local confirmed cases, 56,407 have been discharged upon recovery and 1,018 are still hospitalized, including 52 severe cases and 21 critical cases. A total of 588 fatalities have been reported.

So far, of all the 4,621 imported cases, 4,606 have been discharged upon recovery and 15 are still hospitalized.