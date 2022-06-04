News / Metro

COVID-19 in Shanghai: 5 confirmed cases, 9 local asymptomatic infections

﻿ Wang Qingchu
Wang Qingchu
  09:30 UTC+8, 2022-06-04       0
The city reported five locally transmitted COVID-19 cases, nine local asymptomatic infections, two imported cases and one asymptomatic infection on Friday.
﻿ Wang Qingchu
Wang Qingchu
  09:30 UTC+8, 2022-06-04       0

The city reported five locally transmitted COVID-19 cases, nine local asymptomatic infections, two imported cases and one asymptomatic infection on Friday, said the Shanghai Health Commission on Saturday morning.

5 confirmed cases

The first patient tested positive during central quarantine.

The second to third patients were detected in the screening of high-risk group.

The fourth and fifth patients used to be asymptomatic infections.

No fatalities were reported.

Local asymptomatic infections

The first eight infections tested positive during central quarantine while the rest one was found in the screening of high-risk group.

COVID-19 in Shanghai: 5 confirmed cases, 9 local asymptomatic infections
Li Yi / SHINE

Imported cases

The first patient is a Chinese living in Singapore who arrived at the Shanghai Pudong International Airport on May 30.

The second patient is a Canadian who arrived at the local airport on May 18.

The patients have been transferred to a designated hospital for treatment, while close contacts on the same flights have been put under quarantine.

Imported asymptomatic infection

The case is a Chinese studying in the United States who arrived at the local airport on May 26.

The new case has been transferred to a designated hospital for observation, while close contacts on the same flight have been put under quarantine.

Meanwhile, 182 confirmed patients and 1,207 asymptomatic infections were discharged.

From February 26 to June 3, of all the 58,018 local confirmed cases, 56,587 have been discharged upon recovery and 843 are still hospitalized, including 45 severe cases and 19 critical cases. A total of 588 fatalities have been reported.

So far, of all the 4,623 imported cases, 4,608 have been discharged upon recovery and 15 are still hospitalized.

Source: SHINE   Editor: Wang Qingchu
Pudong
﻿
Special Reports
﻿
EXPLORE SHINE

COVID-19

News

In Focus

Metro

Nation

World

Sport

Biz

Economy

Tech

Auto

Company

Property

Finance

Event

Video

Live

Big Little Docos

SHINE News

Andy's Shanghai Life

Planet PopSci

On Life and Death

Expats of Shanghai

Guide Battle

Misc

What's Viral

Feature

Art & Culture

Travel

Lifestyle

Taste

Entertainment

Wellness

MENTAL

Book

Education

iDEALShanghai

Opinion

Regions

Special

Projects

Follow Us

About Us  |  Contact Us  |  Feedback  |  Privacy Policy  |  Terms of Use
沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright 2020 © Shanghai Daily. All Rights Reserved. Hotline: 8621-52920043

沪公网安备 31010602001940号

Copyright 2019 © Shanghai Daily All Rights Reserved.

沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012

沪公网安备 31010602001940号
Search
breaking news in China
COVID-19
News
Biz
Video
Opinion
Feature
Regions
Top
     