COVID-19 in Shanghai: 5 confirmed cases, 9 local asymptomatic infections

The city reported five locally transmitted COVID-19 cases, nine local asymptomatic infections, two imported cases and one asymptomatic infection on Friday.

The city reported five locally transmitted COVID-19 cases, nine local asymptomatic infections, two imported cases and one asymptomatic infection on Friday, said the Shanghai Health Commission on Saturday morning.

5 confirmed cases

The first patient tested positive during central quarantine.



The second to third patients were detected in the screening of high-risk group.

The fourth and fifth patients used to be asymptomatic infections.

No fatalities were reported.

Local asymptomatic infections

The first eight infections tested positive during central quarantine while the rest one was found in the screening of high-risk group.



Li Yi / SHINE

Imported cases

The first patient is a Chinese living in Singapore who arrived at the Shanghai Pudong International Airport on May 30.



The second patient is a Canadian who arrived at the local airport on May 18.

The patients have been transferred to a designated hospital for treatment, while close contacts on the same flights have been put under quarantine.

Imported asymptomatic infection

The case is a Chinese studying in the United States who arrived at the local airport on May 26.



The new case has been transferred to a designated hospital for observation, while close contacts on the same flight have been put under quarantine.

Meanwhile, 182 confirmed patients and 1,207 asymptomatic infections were discharged.

From February 26 to June 3, of all the 58,018 local confirmed cases, 56,587 have been discharged upon recovery and 843 are still hospitalized, including 45 severe cases and 19 critical cases. A total of 588 fatalities have been reported.

So far, of all the 4,623 imported cases, 4,608 have been discharged upon recovery and 15 are still hospitalized.