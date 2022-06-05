News / Metro

Citizens enjoy park tours over the holiday

﻿ Hu Min
Hu Min
  19:10 UTC+8, 2022-06-05       0
Parks were popular tour options among city residents over the three-day Dragon Boat Festival holiday with some registering more than 20,000 visits in total.
Ti Gong

Two boys enjoy the outdoors.

Ti Gong

Thrilling fun is back at Haichang Ocean Park.

Ti Gong

People ride the merry-go-round at Shanghai Happy Valley.

Parks were popular tour options among city residents over the three-day Dragon Boat Festival holiday with some registering more than 20,000 visits in total.

Shanghai Zoo in Changning District received a combined 23,170 visits during the holiday, while Shanghai Botanical Garden in Xuhui District had 19,893.

Binjiang Forest Park in the Pudong New Area welcomed 27,627 visits between Friday and Sunday, and Chenshan Botanical Garden in Songjiang District 22,409.

All its reservation slots for Friday were fully booked early that morning.

So far, 333 parks across Shanghai have reopened, according to the Shanghai Greenery and Public Sanitation Bureau.

Ti Gong

A man has his nucleic acid test information verified for entry into the Shanghai Botanical Garden.

Ti Gong

People interact with a sea lion at Haichang Ocean Park.

Online travel operators said Shanghai's tourism market had regained momentum.

Mafengwo, a travel service and social networking platform, said searches of Shanghai's tourist destinations soared more than 150 percent last week from the previous week, with camping surging 233 percent.

A tour of nature, camping in Shanghai's suburban districts, a picnic and cycling were popular tourism items among Shanghai residents.

Shanghai Century Park and Chenshan Botanical Garden were favored by local residents.

"With the pandemic situation under control, the domestic tourism market is recovering steadily," said Zhang Zhining, a tourism analyst.

"The Dragon Boat Festival holiday may be the turning point of the domestic tourism market this year, and tourism consumption potential in the Yangtze River Delta region may be fully released during the upcoming summer vacation holiday.

"Graduation trips, parent-children trips and trips from seniors are expected to witness a boost with people making up for the regret of a travel vacuum of the first half of this year."

Ti Gong

People enjoy nature at Binjiang Forest Park.

Ti Gong

A girl at Shanghai Botanical Garden.

Ti Gong

Residents tour Shanghai Botanical Garden.

Ti Gong

A boy plays games at Haichang Ocean Park.

Shanghai-based online travel operator Trip.com said it sold more than 40,000 tickets for Shanghai's tourist attractions on the first day of the holiday. The page view volume of Shanghai Haichang Ocean Park, which announced it would offer free admission between June 4 and 11, soared 1,884 percent from the same day last month.

So far, more than 40 tourist attractions in the city have reopened.

On Saturday, the free admission slots for Shanghai Haichang Ocean Park were fully booked within two seconds.

The Shanghai Zoo, Shanghai Wild Animal Park, Binjiang Forest Park, Shanghai Happy Valley, Shanghai Haichang Ocean Park, Dongping National Forest Park, Jinshan City Beach and Oriental Pearl TV Tower were among the most popular scenic spots during the holiday, it said.

Overall, Trip.com said the number of orders it received for the first two days of the holiday soared more than 30 percent from that of the Qingming Festival holiday, with hotels and ticketing orders posing a double-digit growth.

Ti Gong

Tourists at Chenshan Botanical Garden.

Source: SHINE   Editor: Cai Wenjun
