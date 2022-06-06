COVID-19 in Shanghai: 4 confirmed cases, 4 local asymptomatic infections

Meanwhile, 174 confirmed patients and 1,126 asymptomatic infections were discharged.

The city reported four locally transmitted COVID-19 cases, four local asymptomatic infections and three imported asymptomatic infections on Sunday, said the Shanghai Health Commission on Monday morning.

4 confirmed cases

The first two patients tested positive during central quarantine.

The third and fourth patients were detected in the screening of high-risk group.

No fatalities were reported.

Local asymptomatic infections

The first three infections tested positive during central quarantine while the rest one was found in the screening of high-risk group.

Imported asymptomatic infections

The first case is a Chinese studying in the United States who arrived at the Shanghai Pudong International Airport on May 29.

The second case is a Chinese living in the United States who arrived at the local airport on June 2.

The third case is a Chinese studying in Canada who arrived at the local airport on June 3.

All the new cases have been transferred to a designated hospital for observation, while 55 close contacts on the same flight have been put under quarantine.

From February 26 to June 4, of all the 58,028 local confirmed cases, 56,917 have been discharged upon recovery and 523 are still hospitalized, including 28 severe cases and 20 critical cases. A total of 588 fatalities have been reported.

So far, of all the 4,624 imported cases, 4,610 have been discharged upon recovery and 14 are still hospitalized.