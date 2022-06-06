16 community cases reported in Shanghai since June 1

Shanghai has reported 16 community infections and declared 13 areas as 'medium risk' since the city lifted the two-month-long COVID-19 lockdown.

Imaginechina

Shanghai has reported 16 community infections and declared 13 areas as "medium risk" since the city lifted the two-month-long COVID-19 lockdown and allowed residents to resume normal work on June 1, according to the local health commission.

The scattered cases were found in 13 subdistricts and towns in Jing'an, Huangpu, Xuhui, Hongkou and Baoshan districts as well as the Pudong New Area.

The trails of the new infections, aged between five and 77 years, mainly include residential communities, office buildings, hospitals, shopping malls and supermarkets, said Zhao Dandan, deputy director of the Shanghai Health Commission.

"Residents must stay vigilant at the current stage because the pandemic situation remains tough and complicated with risks of a resurgence," Zhao told the city's COVID-19 press briefing on Monday.

Some recent community cases were detected at local fever clinics, which serve as a key "monitoring sentinel" for the city's COVID-19 prevention and control, he added.

All patients at fever clinics must undergo nucleic acid, or polymerase chain reaction (PCR), tests. They cannot leave the hospital until the result comes out to reduce the risks, Zhao noted.

Citizens are reminded to wear self protection, keep social distance, reduce movements, avoid gathering, follow COVID-19 prevention requirements and take vaccines or booster shots as soon as possible.

Imaginechina

Those with COVID-19 symptoms must avoid taking public transport and go to hospital promptly for PCR testing, Zhao said.

Residents should make online reservations and take full advantage of online hospitals for subsequent consultation or prescription, he added.

On Monday, Shanghai reported three community COVID-19 cases and declared three more areas in downtown as medium-risk spots.

The three confirmed cases with mild or normal symptoms were found in Jing'an and Xuhui districts. They have been sent to designated hospitals for quarantine treatment and medical observation.

The new community infections include a five-year-old girl in Jing'an's Daning Road Subdistrict. She was taken to a local fever clinic after showing symptoms of fever and diarrhea. She had not taken the COVID-19 vaccine.

Epidemiological investigations show that apart from her home, she had been to another community in Putuo District. She wore a mask during the trip. No other infection was found in her community which had launched nine PCR screening in the last two weeks.

The other two infections are a 26-year-old woman in Xuhui's Tianping Subdistrict and a 77-year-old man in Xuhui's Tianlin Subdistrict.

Imaginechina

The woman tested positive at a fever clinic. She lived in both Jing'an and Xuhui districts in the last two weeks. She went to Changle and Fumin roads on the evening of June 1 and did not wear mask all the time, according to the epidemiological investigation.

The man tested positive during normalized PCR testing. He mainly moved around his community and Shanghai Eighth People's Hospital in the last 14 days.

All 12 close contacts and related groups have received PCR screening and most have tested negative so far, while other samples are being tested.

Among the 183 environmental samples, two samples collected from the woman's home returned positive.

No. 1188 Guangyan Road of Daning Road Subdistrict in Jing'an, 172 Yongjia Road Community in Tianping Road Subdistrict in Xuhui, and 11 Tianlin Community in Tianlin Subdistrict of Xuhui are now medium-risk areas, bringing the total to 17 such areas in the city.