Police warn of risk of theft of deliveries in communities

Two cases of theft of deliveries placed outside residential compounds have been reported in Shanghai on recent days.
Ti Gong

In the Putuo case, the suspect is caught on community surveillance cameras stealing other people's deliveries.

Two thefts of deliveries placed outside residential compounds have been reported in Shanghai in recent days.

In Putuo District, police received a report from a woman surnamed Wang who lives in a residential complex on Taopu Road on June 3 that a delivery of cosmetics she purchased had probably been stolen.

Wang's neighbor, a 46-year-old woman surnamed Li, was soon identified as the suspect based on footage from surveillance cameras at the compound.

Police said she had stolen items eight times.

Li was caught the next day and confessed that she found stealing other people's deliveries a way of addressing her mental stress.

Li had thrown away most of the stolen deliveries and had only a few bottles of skin care products at home when police caught her.

In Jiading District, an 18-year-old woman surnamed Wang was caught after a man who lives in a residential complex on Pengfeng Road reported some of his deliveries were mysteriously missing.

Wang confessed that she first stole a pack of cat food from the delivery shelves for her pet, and then three times stole towels, cosmetics and clothing delivered to her neighbors.

Both suspects could be criminally charged with theft, police said.

Police advise communities to better safeguard the deliveries of the residents and advise the residents to fetch their packages as soon as possible – or, eve better, directly from the hands of the deliverymen.

Ti Gong

The suspect in the Jiading case.

