1,500 coffee kettles to be recalled by IKEA China

IKEA China is recalling nearly 1,500 METALLISK coffee kettles due to potential burn hazards, Shanghai's market regulators said on Wednesday.

Ti Gong

IKEA China is recalling nearly 1,500 METALLISK coffee kettles due to potential burn hazards, Shanghai's market regulators said on Wednesday.

The recall began today and runs through September 7.

The recalled kettles were manufactured between October 1, 2020, and April 1, 2021, with a model number 00360224 and production batch 2040-2204.

IKEA China said the kettles may expand and crack while in use, causing both the base and the kettle to separate, leading to potential burn risks.

Consumers should immediately stop using the kettles, and full refunds will be given.