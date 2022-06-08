News / Metro

1,500 coffee kettles to be recalled by IKEA China

﻿ Hu Min
Hu Min
  17:02 UTC+8, 2022-06-08       0
IKEA China is recalling nearly 1,500 METALLISK coffee kettles due to potential burn hazards, Shanghai's market regulators said on Wednesday.
﻿ Hu Min
Hu Min
  17:02 UTC+8, 2022-06-08       0
1,500 coffee kettles to be recalled by IKEA China
Ti Gong

A METALLISK kettle

IKEA China is recalling nearly 1,500 METALLISK coffee kettles due to potential burn hazards, Shanghai's market regulators said on Wednesday.

The recall began today and runs through September 7.

The recalled kettles were manufactured between October 1, 2020, and April 1, 2021, with a model number 00360224 and production batch 2040-2204.

IKEA China said the kettles may expand and crack while in use, causing both the base and the kettle to separate, leading to potential burn risks.

Consumers should immediately stop using the kettles, and full refunds will be given.

Source: SHINE   Editor: Cai Wenjun
﻿
Special Reports
﻿
EXPLORE SHINE

COVID-19

News

In Focus

Metro

Nation

World

Sport

Biz

Economy

Tech

Auto

Company

Property

Finance

Event

Video

Live

Big Little Docos

SHINE News

Andy's Shanghai Life

Planet PopSci

On Life and Death

Expats of Shanghai

Guide Battle

Misc

What's Viral

Feature

Art & Culture

Travel

Lifestyle

Taste

Entertainment

Wellness

MENTAL

Book

Education

iDEALShanghai

Opinion

Regions

Special

Projects

Follow Us

About Us  |  Contact Us  |  Feedback  |  Privacy Policy  |  Terms of Use
沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright 2020 © Shanghai Daily. All Rights Reserved. Hotline: 8621-52920043

沪公网安备 31010602001940号

Copyright 2019 © Shanghai Daily All Rights Reserved.

沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012

沪公网安备 31010602001940号
Search
breaking news in China
COVID-19
News
Biz
Video
Opinion
Feature
Regions
Top
     