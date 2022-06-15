Shanghai to recognize outstanding engineers

The city is looking for up to 20 engineers who have made a long-term contribution to its development, particularly in the fields of construction, design, research and management.

Shanghai is searching for outstanding engineers who have been involved in the development of one of the world's largest and most modern cities to be rewarded for their contributions.

Engineers from both home and abroad who have worked in Shanghai for a long time in sectors such as construction, design, research and management are of particular interest.

The closing date for applications is July 31. Up to 20 engineers will be recognized for their contributions.



Please visit https://www.sast.gov.cn/content.html?id=1533636778366398465 for more details.