COVID-19 in Shanghai: 13 confirmed cases, 2 local asymptomatic infections

  08:47 UTC+8, 2022-06-15       0
Among them, three positive infections were detected in the screening of high-risk groups.
  08:47 UTC+8, 2022-06-15       0

The city reported 13 locally transmitted COVID-19 cases, 2 local asymptomatic infections, five imported cases and four imported asymptomatic infection on Tuesday, said the Shanghai Health Commission on Wednesday morning.

13 confirmed cases

The first 10 patients tested positive during central quarantine.

The 11th and 12th patients were detected in the screening of high-risk groups, while the rest one case was previously asymptomatic.

No fatalities were reported.

Local asymptomatic infections

The first infection tested positive during central quarantine while the remaining one was detected in the screening of high-risk groups.

Li Yi / SHINE

Imported cases

The first case is a Chinese studying in the United States who arrived at the Shanghai Pudong International Airport on June 6.

The second case is a Chinese studying in the United States who arrived at the local airport on June 11.

The third case is a Chinese studying in Canada who arrived at the local airport on June 11.

The fourth case is a Chinese studying in the United States who arrived at the local airport on June 12.

The fifth case is a Chinese studying in the United Kingdom who arrived at the local airport on June 13 via Singapore.

All patients have been transferred to a designated hospital for treatment, while 143 close contacts on the same flights with them have been put under quarantine.

Imported asymptomatic infections

The first case is a Chinese working in the United Arab Emirates who arrived at the local airport on June 6.

The second case is a Chinese visiting relatives in the United Kingdom who arrived at the local airport on June 8 via Denmark.

The third case is a Chinese studying in the United States who arrived at the local airport on June 11.

The fourth case is a Chinese studying in Canada who arrived at the local airport on June 13.

All the cases have been transferred to a designated hospital for observation, while 61 close contacts on the same flight have been put under quarantine.

Meanwhile, 14 confirmed patients and 189 asymptomatic infections were discharged.

From February 26 to June 14, of all the 58,089 local confirmed cases, 57,345 have been discharged upon recovery and 156 are still hospitalized, including seven severe cases and eight critical cases. A total of 588 fatalities have been reported.

So far, of all the 4,651 imported cases, 4,624 have been discharged upon recovery and 27 are still hospitalized.

Source: SHINE   Editor: Han Jing
