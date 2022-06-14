News / Metro

New paperless online system for foreign projects

﻿ Hu Min
Hu Min
  16:33 UTC+8, 2022-06-14       0
The new system caters to the paperless and online handling demand of overseas investors during the COVID-19 pandemic, breaking the bottleneck of registration services.
﻿ Hu Min
Hu Min
  16:33 UTC+8, 2022-06-14       0

Shanghai's market regulators announced on Tuesday that they have launched a fully paperless system which allows foreign investors to go through the application process for projects rapidly and with "zero contact" over the Internet.

Jason Ibrahim Dwi, an Indonesian living in Shanghai for many years, applied to register a management consulting company in Shanghai recently. He has obtained an electronic business license under the system.

He originally planned to establish the new company in late March, but that was disrupted by the COVID-19 resurgence.

"Shanghai will always be an international city, and it's very attractive and very comfortable," he said. "I think it'll keep growing."

In the past, overseas investors who sought to invest and establish companies in Shanghai were required to submit paper applications, such as investor entity qualification notarization and certification materials.

The new system caters to the paperless and online handling demand of overseas investors during the COVID-19 pandemic, breaking the bottleneck of registration services, the Shanghai Administration for Market Regulation said.

The administration said it would expand its services to include the modification and cancellation of foreign-invested companies as well.

Shanghai has kept improving its foreign investment environment. By the end of May, the city had registered 98,000 foreign-invested companies, leading the nation, according to the administration.

Among these, 856 are regional headquarters of multinational corporations.

Source: SHINE   Editor: Cai Wenjun
﻿
Special Reports
﻿
EXPLORE SHINE

COVID-19

News

In Focus

Metro

Nation

World

Sport

Biz

Economy

Tech

Auto

Company

Property

Finance

Event

Video

Live

Big Little Docos

SHINE News

Andy's Shanghai Life

Planet PopSci

On Life and Death

Expats of Shanghai

Guide Battle

Misc

What's Viral

Feature

Art & Culture

Travel

Lifestyle

Taste

Entertainment

Wellness

MENTAL

Book

Education

iDEALShanghai

Opinion

Regions

Special

Projects

Follow Us

About Us  |  Contact Us  |  Feedback  |  Privacy Policy  |  Terms of Use
沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright 2020 © Shanghai Daily. All Rights Reserved. Hotline: 8621-52920043

沪公网安备 31010602001940号

Copyright 2019 © Shanghai Daily All Rights Reserved.

沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012

沪公网安备 31010602001940号
Search
breaking news in China
COVID-19
News
Biz
Video
Opinion
Feature
Regions
Top
     