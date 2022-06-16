COVID-19 in Shanghai: 9 confirmed cases, 7 local asymptomatic infections

Two confirmed cases were detected in the screening of high-risk groups.

The city reported nine locally transmitted COVID-19 cases, seven local asymptomatic infections, four imported cases and one imported asymptomatic infection on Wednesday, said the Shanghai Health Commission on Thursday morning.

9 confirmed cases

The first seven patients tested positive during central quarantine while the rest two were detected in the screening of high-risk groups.

No fatalities were reported.

Local asymptomatic infections

All the seven infections tested positive during central quarantine.

Li Yi / SHINE

Imported cases

The first case is a Chinese working in Spain who arrived at the Shanghai Pudong International Airport on June 8 via the Netherlands.



The second case is a Chinese studying in the United States who arrived at the local airport on June 9.

The third case is a Singaporean who arrived at the local airport on June 13.

The fourth case is a Chinese studying in the US who arrived at the local airport on June 13.

All patients have been transferred to a designated hospital for treatment, while 47 close contacts on the same flights with them have been put under quarantine.



Imported asymptomatic infection

The case is a Chinese working in the United Arab Emirates who arrived at the local airport on June 6.



The case has been transferred to a designated hospital for observation, while close contacts on the same flight have been put under quarantine.



Meanwhile, 31 confirmed patients and 172 asymptomatic infections were discharged.

From February 26 to June 15, of all the 58,098 local confirmed cases, 57,373 have been discharged upon recovery and 137 are still hospitalized, including six severe cases and eight critical cases. A total of 588 fatalities have been reported.

So far, of all the 4,655 imported cases, 4,627 have been discharged upon recovery and 28 are still hospitalized.