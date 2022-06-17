COVID-19 in Shanghai: 2 confirmed cases, 2 local asymptomatic infections

All the local positive infections tested positive during central quarantine.

The city reported two locally transmitted COVID-19 cases, two local asymptomatic infections, three imported cases and two imported asymptomatic infections on Thursday, said the Shanghai Health Commission on Friday morning.

2 confirmed cases

Both patients tested positive during central quarantine.



No fatalities were reported.

Local asymptomatic infections

The two infections tested positive during central quarantine.



Li Yi / SHINE

Imported cases

The first case is a Chinese studying in Canada who arrived at the Shanghai Pudong International Airport on June 13.



The second case is a Chinese studying in Singapore who arrived at the local airport on May 30.



The third case is a Chinese working in the United Arab Emirates who arrived at the local airport on May 30.

All patients have been transferred to a designated hospital for treatment, while 23 close contacts on the same flights with them have been put under quarantine.



Imported asymptomatic infections

The first case is a Chinese studying in the US who arrived at the local airport on June 8.



The second case is a Chinese visiting relatives in Canada who arrived at the local airport on June 15.

Both cases have been transferred to a designated hospital for observation, while 50 close contacts on the same flights have been put under quarantine.



Meanwhile, 22 confirmed patients and 144 asymptomatic infections were discharged.

From February 26 to June 16, of all the 58,100 local confirmed cases, 57,394 have been discharged upon recovery and 118 are still hospitalized, including four severe cases and five critical cases. A total of 588 fatalities have been reported.

So far, of all the 4,658 imported cases, 4,628 have been discharged upon recovery and 30 are still hospitalized.