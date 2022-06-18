News / Metro

Undetected community infections the source of recent resurgence

﻿ Yang Jian
Yang Jian
  21:22 UTC+8, 2022-06-18       0
Shanghai's recent COVID-19 cluster infections originated from undetected community cases in downtown and have connections with each other.
﻿ Yang Jian
Yang Jian
  21:22 UTC+8, 2022-06-18       0
Undetected community infections the source of recent resurgence
Imaginechina

A worker in a protective suit walks past a shop, amid new lockdown measures in parts of the city to curb the coronavirus.

Shanghai's recent COVID-19 cluster infections originated from undetected community cases in downtown and have connections with each other, according to the city's Center for Disease Control and Prevention.

All the positive cases were the Omicron BA.2.2 subvariant, according to gene sequencing, said Wu Huanyu, deputy director of the city's CDC.

Shanghai has reported more than 40 community infections in 13 districts since the city lifted its two-month-long lockdown on June 1. The spread has been driven by several cluster infections at a downtown block, beauty salon and shopping mall.

"Some problems have emerged from these cases, prompting the government departments and companies to take the key responsibility and play a better role as the gatekeepers," Wu told the city's COVID-19 press briefing.

The scattered infections began at the junction of downtown Huangpu's Ruijin No. 2 Road Subdistrict, Jing'an's Nanjing Road W. Subdistrict and Xuhui's Hunan Road Subdistrict, which is still under lockdown.

The infections at the junction area of three districts were caused by undetected community cases in the region, which had not been eliminated on time, Wu said.

It was later spread to the Red Rose Beauty Parlor at 1352 Huaihai Road M. in Xuhui District, the source of 15 infections, including 10 employees, their four close contacts and one customer.

Meanwhile, employees at the Suning Wujiaochang store in Yangpu District were infected by their customers, which later led to 28 infections. It was then spread to a gym at a sports park in Baoshan District, according to the epidemiological investigation.

These sites have been rated as medium-risk areas. The salon and mall have been shut down, and officials punished for negligence.

Undetected community infections the source of recent resurgence
Imaginechina

A man walks along barriers in a residential area.

Wu reminded citizens to scan venue codes and take polymerase chain reaction (PCR) tests as required. They are asked to cooperate with the epidemiological investigators and go to nearby fever clinics immediately if they have any symptoms.

The city reported two community COVID-19 infections on Saturday, and designated two more areas as medium-risk. There are now 37 such areas across the city.

The patients with normal and mild symptoms, aged 74 and 50, live in two separate places in Gonghexin Road Subdistrict of Jing'an. One of them has received two COVID-19 vaccine shots.

According to the epidemiological investigation, they have been to supermarkets and some stores in the past two weeks.

The health commission designated two blocks in Jing'an and Putuo as medium-risk according to their traces, where massive PCR screenings will be conducted, said Zhao Dandan, deputy director of the commission.

All Shanghai districts will arrange massive community nucleic acid screenings every weekend through the end of July. The first batch of such screening has been conducted in half of local districts on Saturday. The rest will conduct the screening on Sunday.

Zhao asked the organizers to avoid conducting the PCR screening in high temperatures and prepare rain shelters as it is plum rain season.

Undetected community infections the source of recent resurgence
Imaginechina

Residents in an downtown old residential community.

Undetected community infections the source of recent resurgence

Two COVID-19 cases in community level reported on Saturday.

Undetected community infections the source of recent resurgence

Both of the two new cases are in Jing'an District.

Source: SHINE   Editor: Cai Wenjun
Huaihai Road
Yangpu
Xuhui
Wujiaochang
Nanjing Road
Suning
﻿
Special Reports
﻿
EXPLORE SHINE

COVID-19

News

In Focus

Metro

Nation

World

Sport

Biz

Economy

Tech

Auto

Company

Property

Finance

Event

Video

Live

Big Little Docos

SHINE News

Andy's Shanghai Life

Planet PopSci

On Life and Death

Expats of Shanghai

Guide Battle

Misc

What's Viral

Feature

Art & Culture

Travel

Lifestyle

Taste

Entertainment

Wellness

MENTAL

Book

Education

iDEALShanghai

Opinion

Regions

Special

Projects

Follow Us

About Us  |  Contact Us  |  Feedback  |  Privacy Policy  |  Terms of Use
沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright 2020 © Shanghai Daily. All Rights Reserved. Hotline: 8621-52920043

沪公网安备 31010602001940号

Copyright 2019 © Shanghai Daily All Rights Reserved.

沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012

沪公网安备 31010602001940号
Search
breaking news in China
COVID-19
News
Biz
Video
Opinion
Feature
Regions
Top
     