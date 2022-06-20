News / Metro

COVID-19 in Shanghai: 10 confirmed cases, 3 local asymptomatic infections

  08:54 UTC+8, 2022-06-20       0
All confirmed cases tested positive during central quarantine while one local asymptomatic infection was found in the screening of high-risk groups.
The city reported ten locally transmitted COVID-19 cases, three local asymptomatic infections, five imported cases and three imported asymptomatic infections on Sunday, said the Shanghai Health Commission on Monday morning.

10 confirmed cases

All tested positive during central quarantine.

No fatalities were reported.

Local asymptomatic infections

The first two tested positive during central quarantine while the rest one was found in the screening of high-risk groups.

Li Yi / SHINE

Imported cases

The first case is a Chinese working in Chad who arrived at the Shanghai Pudong International Airport on June 10 via France.

The second case is a Chinese studying in the United Kingdom who arrived at the local airport on June 11 via Austria.

The third case is a Chinese studying in the United States who arrived at the local airport on June 16.

The fourth case is a Chinese studying in the United States who arrived at the local airport on June 17.

The fifth case is a Chinese studying in the United Kingdom who arrived at the local airport on June 17 via Finland.

All patients have been transferred to a designated hospital for treatment, while 74 close contacts on the same flights with them have been put under quarantine.

Imported asymptomatic infections

The first case is a Chinese working in Niger who arrived at the local airport on June 3 via France.

The second case is a Chinese working in France who arrived at the local airport on June 10.

The third case is a Chinese studying in the United Kingdom who arrived at the local airport on June 11 via Austria.

All the cases have been transferred to a designated hospital for observation, while their close contacts on the same flights have been put under quarantine.

Meanwhile, 17 confirmed patients and 45 asymptomatic infections were discharged.

From February 26 to June 19, of all the 58,114 local confirmed cases, 57,431 have been discharged upon recovery and 95 are still hospitalized, including three severe cases and four critical cases. A total of 588 fatalities have been reported.

So far, of all the 4,671 imported cases, 4,637 have been discharged upon recovery and 34 are still hospitalized.

Source: SHINE   Editor: Han Jing
