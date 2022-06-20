News / Metro

Party Secretary Li holds video conference with Covestro chief

Shanghai Party Secretary Li Qiang held a video conference with Dr Markus Steilemann, CEO of Covestro, on June 19.
Shanghai Party Secretary Li Qiang in a video conference with Dr Markus Steilemann, CEO of Covestro, on June 19.

Shanghai Party Secretary Li Qiang held a video conference with Dr Markus Steilemann, CEO of Covestro, on June 19.

Li introduced details about the COVID-19 pandemic prevention and control measures in the city as well as the development of Shanghai's economy and society.

"We are pushing forward the recovery of the economy by coordinating pandemic prevention and the development of economy and society under the guidelines of President Xi Jinping," Li said.

Covestro is a leading chemical enterprise in the world, and "we hope it will continue its investment and participation in the 5th China International Import Expo in Shanghai", he added.

Dr Markus Steilemann, CEO of Covestro, in the video conference.

Covestro's Shanghai base and the research and development center of the Asia-Pacific region have recovered production and operation, Dr Steilemann pointed out, adding that China is a key market for Covestro and the firm will make more contributions for the sustainable development of Shanghai in the future.

Shanghai leader Zhuge Yujie joined the video conference.

Source: SHINE   Editor: Xu Fang
