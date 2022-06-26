News / Metro

COVID-19 in Shanghai: no new local infections

﻿ Han Jing
Han Jing
  11:24 UTC+8, 2022-06-26       0
The city reported no locally transmitted COVID-19 infections, four imported cases and four imported asymptomatic infections on Saturday.
﻿ Han Jing
Han Jing
  11:24 UTC+8, 2022-06-26       0

The city reported no locally transmitted COVID-19 infections, four imported cases and four imported asymptomatic infections on Saturday, said the Shanghai Health Commission on Sunday morning.

No new fatalities were reported.

COVID-19 in Shanghai: no new local infections
Shen Xinyi / SHINE
COVID-19 in Shanghai: no new local infections
Shen Xinyi / SHINE

Imported cases

The first patient is a Chinese living in the United States who arrived at the Pudong International Airport on June 18.

The second patient is a Chinese studying in Canada who arrived at the local airport on June 20.

The third patient, a Chinese visiting relatives in Denmark, and the fourth patient, a Chinese studying in the United Kingdom, arrived at the local airport on June 22 on the same flight.

All the patients have been sent to a designated hospital for treatment, while their 65 close contacts on the same flights have been put under quarantine.

Imported asymptomatic infections

The first case is a Chinese working in the United States who arrived at the Pudong International Airport on June 18.

The second case is a Chinese studying in the United Kingdom who arrived at the local airport on June 22 via Denmark.

The third case is a Chinese traveling in the US who arrived at the local airport on June 23.

The fourth case is a Chinese working in the US who arrived at the local airport on June 24.

All the cases have been transferred to a designated hospital for observation, while their 33 close contacts on the same flights have been put under quarantine.

Meanwhile, 31 confirmed patients and 32 asymptomatic infections were discharged.

From February 26 to June 24, of all the 58,135 local confirmed cases, 57,496 have been discharged upon recovery and 51 are still hospitalized, including one severe case and one critical cases. A total of 588 fatalities have been reported.

So far, of all the 4,701 imported cases, 4,658 have been discharged upon recovery and 43 are still hospitalized.

Source: SHINE   Editor: Shen Ke
Pudong
﻿
Special Reports
﻿
EXPLORE SHINE

COVID-19

News

In Focus

Metro

Nation

World

Sport

Biz

Economy

Tech

Auto

Company

Property

Finance

Event

Video

Live

Big Little Docos

SHINE News

Andy's Shanghai Life

Planet PopSci

On Life and Death

Expats of Shanghai

Guide Battle

Misc

What's Viral

Feature

Art & Culture

Travel

Lifestyle

Taste

Entertainment

Wellness

MENTAL

Book

Education

iDEALShanghai

Opinion

Regions

Special

Projects

Follow Us

About Us  |  Contact Us  |  Feedback  |  Privacy Policy  |  Terms of Use
沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright 2020 © Shanghai Daily. All Rights Reserved. Hotline: 8621-52920043

沪公网安备 31010602001940号

Copyright 2019 © Shanghai Daily All Rights Reserved.

沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012

沪公网安备 31010602001940号
Search
breaking news in China
COVID-19
News
Biz
Video
Opinion
Feature
Regions
Top
     