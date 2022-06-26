COVID-19 in Shanghai: no new local infections

The city reported no locally transmitted COVID-19 infections, four imported cases and four imported asymptomatic infections on Saturday.

The city reported no locally transmitted COVID-19 infections, four imported cases and four imported asymptomatic infections on Saturday, said the Shanghai Health Commission on Sunday morning.



No new fatalities were reported.

Shen Xinyi / SHINE

Shen Xinyi / SHINE

Imported cases

The first patient is a Chinese living in the United States who arrived at the Pudong International Airport on June 18.

The second patient is a Chinese studying in Canada who arrived at the local airport on June 20.

The third patient, a Chinese visiting relatives in Denmark, and the fourth patient, a Chinese studying in the United Kingdom, arrived at the local airport on June 22 on the same flight.

All the patients have been sent to a designated hospital for treatment, while their 65 close contacts on the same flights have been put under quarantine.

Imported asymptomatic infections

The first case is a Chinese working in the United States who arrived at the Pudong International Airport on June 18.

The second case is a Chinese studying in the United Kingdom who arrived at the local airport on June 22 via Denmark.

The third case is a Chinese traveling in the US who arrived at the local airport on June 23.

The fourth case is a Chinese working in the US who arrived at the local airport on June 24.

All the cases have been transferred to a designated hospital for observation, while their 33 close contacts on the same flights have been put under quarantine.

Meanwhile, 31 confirmed patients and 32 asymptomatic infections were discharged.

From February 26 to June 24, of all the 58,135 local confirmed cases, 57,496 have been discharged upon recovery and 51 are still hospitalized, including one severe case and one critical cases. A total of 588 fatalities have been reported.

So far, of all the 4,701 imported cases, 4,658 have been discharged upon recovery and 43 are still hospitalized.