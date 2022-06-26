News / Metro

For now, no camping or picnicking along Xuhui riverside

﻿ Chen Huizhi
Chen Huizhi
  21:10 UTC+8, 2022-06-26       0
Camping or picnicking along the Huangpu riverside, Xuhui District, is still prohibited under COVID-19 restrictions, the district administrators said on Sunday.
﻿ Chen Huizhi
Chen Huizhi
  21:10 UTC+8, 2022-06-26       0

Camping or picnicking along the Huangpu riverside, Xuhui District, is still prohibited under COVID-19 restrictions, the district said on Sunday.

Visitors must not put up tents, lay mats on the ground, gather in groups for dining, drinking or spend the night in open spaces.

Also, no cultural or sports activities can be held there at the moment.

Visitors should wear a mask all the time, keep a distance of at least 2 meters from each other, and make sure to scan site codes where necessary.

Skateboarders are allowed to only use the skateboard park where, and must scan a site code to enter.

Also, a number of sports and cultural facilities on Xuhui riverside remain closed, including the lifted sightseeing walk path, the park for pets on Ruining Road, the rock-climbing area near Dong'an Road, the basketball field near Linjiang Road, the children's playground near Longrui Road, as well as the West Bund.

Source: SHINE   Editor: Cai Wenjun
Xuhui
Huangpu
﻿
Special Reports
﻿
EXPLORE SHINE

COVID-19

News

In Focus

Metro

Nation

World

Sport

Biz

Economy

Tech

Auto

Company

Property

Finance

Event

Video

Live

Big Little Docos

SHINE News

Andy's Shanghai Life

Planet PopSci

On Life and Death

Expats of Shanghai

Guide Battle

Misc

What's Viral

Feature

Art & Culture

Travel

Lifestyle

Taste

Entertainment

Wellness

MENTAL

Book

Education

iDEALShanghai

Opinion

Regions

Special

Projects

Follow Us

About Us  |  Contact Us  |  Feedback  |  Privacy Policy  |  Terms of Use
沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright 2020 © Shanghai Daily. All Rights Reserved. Hotline: 8621-52920043

沪公网安备 31010602001940号

Copyright 2019 © Shanghai Daily All Rights Reserved.

沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012

沪公网安备 31010602001940号
Search
breaking news in China
COVID-19
News
Biz
Video
Opinion
Feature
Regions
Top
     