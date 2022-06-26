For now, no camping or picnicking along Xuhui riverside

Camping or picnicking along the Huangpu riverside, Xuhui District, is still prohibited under COVID-19 restrictions, the district administrators said on Sunday.

Camping or picnicking along the Huangpu riverside, Xuhui District, is still prohibited under COVID-19 restrictions, the district said on Sunday.

Visitors must not put up tents, lay mats on the ground, gather in groups for dining, drinking or spend the night in open spaces.

Also, no cultural or sports activities can be held there at the moment.

Visitors should wear a mask all the time, keep a distance of at least 2 meters from each other, and make sure to scan site codes where necessary.

Skateboarders are allowed to only use the skateboard park where, and must scan a site code to enter.

Also, a number of sports and cultural facilities on Xuhui riverside remain closed, including the lifted sightseeing walk path, the park for pets on Ruining Road, the rock-climbing area near Dong'an Road, the basketball field near Linjiang Road, the children's playground near Longrui Road, as well as the West Bund.