COVID-19 in Shanghai: 2 confirmed cases, 2 local asymptomatic patients

The two local asymptomatic infections were found in the screening of high-risk groups.

The city reported two locally transmitted COVID-19 cases, two local asymptomatic infections, six imported cases and five imported asymptomatic infections on Sunday, said the Shanghai Health Commission on Monday morning.

2 confirmed cases

Both patients tested positive during central quarantine.

No fatalities were reported.

Local asymptomatic infections

Both infections were found in the screening of high-risk groups.

Imported cases

The first case is a Chinese studying in the United States who arrived at the Shanghai Pudong International Airport on June 19.

The second case, a Chinese studying in the United States, and the third case, a Chinese visiting relatives in the US, arrived at the local airport on June 19 on the same flight.

The third case is a Chinese studying in the US who arrived at the local airport on June 11.

The fourth to sixth cases are Chinese working in Guinea who arrived at the local airport on June 21 via France.

All patients have been transferred to a designated hospital for treatment, while their close contacts on the same flights with them have been put under quarantine.

Imported asymptomatic infections

The first case is a Chinese studying in the United Kingdom who arrived at the local airport on June 18 via Austria.

The second case is a Chinese working in Ethiopia who arrived at the local airport on June 21.

The third case is a Chinese working in Brazil who arrived at the local airport on June 21 via Germany.

The fourth case is a Chinese studying in Canada who arrived at the local airport on June 25.

The fifth case is a Chinese studying in the United States who arrived at the local airport on June 25.

All the cases have been transferred to a designated hospital for observation, while their 79 close contacts on the same flights have been put under quarantine.

Meanwhile, seven confirmed patients and 26 asymptomatic infections were discharged.

From February 26 to June 26, of all the 58,137 local confirmed cases, 57,500 have been discharged upon recovery and 49 are still hospitalized, including two severe cases. A total of 588 fatalities have been reported.

So far, of all the 4,707 imported cases, 4,661 have been discharged upon recovery and 46 are still hospitalized.