Hop on board! Iconic sightseeing buses back on the road

As the city opens up again, two double-decker tourist bus routes will resume from Friday.

Ti Gong

Shanghai's iconic double-decker hop-on-hop-off sightseeing buses will be back to streets from Friday.

Due to pandemic prevention and control requirements, two routes will be resumed first, according to Shanghai Spring Tour, the operator of the bus service.

One of the routes links nine stations: the May 30th Movement Monument, the Nanjing Road Pedestrian Mall, Century Square on Nanjing Road E., the Nanjing Road Pedestrian Mall East, the Waibaidu Bridge, Custom House on the Bund, Jinling Rd E. pier, Huangpu River cruise tour pier and Yuyuan Garden.

Buses will run between 12pm and 9:30pm with an interval of 30 minutes.

A ticket without time limit costs 30 yuan (US$4.48), while a single night pass costs 20 yuan.

The second route has eight stops, including the Sinar Mas Plaza, Gongping Road pier, Waibaidu Bridge and the Shanghai Jewish Refugees Museum.

Operating hours and fares are the same on both routes.