News / Metro

Hop on board! Iconic sightseeing buses back on the road

﻿ Hu Min
Hu Min
  22:36 UTC+8, 2022-06-29       0
As the city opens up again, two double-decker tourist bus routes will resume from Friday.
﻿ Hu Min
Hu Min
  22:36 UTC+8, 2022-06-29       0
Hop on board! Iconic sightseeing buses back on the road
Ti Gong

One of the double-decker hop-on-hop-off sightseeing buses.

Shanghai's iconic double-decker hop-on-hop-off sightseeing buses will be back to streets from Friday.

Due to pandemic prevention and control requirements, two routes will be resumed first, according to Shanghai Spring Tour, the operator of the bus service.

One of the routes links nine stations: the May 30th Movement Monument, the Nanjing Road Pedestrian Mall, Century Square on Nanjing Road E., the Nanjing Road Pedestrian Mall East, the Waibaidu Bridge, Custom House on the Bund, Jinling Rd E. pier, Huangpu River cruise tour pier and Yuyuan Garden.

Buses will run between 12pm and 9:30pm with an interval of 30 minutes.

A ticket without time limit costs 30 yuan (US$4.48), while a single night pass costs 20 yuan.

The second route has eight stops, including the Sinar Mas Plaza, Gongping Road pier, Waibaidu Bridge and the Shanghai Jewish Refugees Museum.

Operating hours and fares are the same on both routes.

Source: SHINE   Editor: Cai Wenjun
Waibaidu Bridge
Huangpu
Nanjing Road
Yuyuan Garden
﻿
Special Reports
﻿
EXPLORE SHINE

COVID-19

News

In Focus

Metro

Nation

World

Sport

Biz

Economy

Tech

Auto

Company

Property

Finance

Event

Video

Live

Big Little Docos

SHINE News

Andy's Shanghai Life

Planet PopSci

On Life and Death

Expats of Shanghai

Guide Battle

Misc

What's Viral

Feature

Art & Culture

Travel

Lifestyle

Taste

Entertainment

Wellness

MENTAL

Book

Education

iDEALShanghai

Opinion

Regions

Special

Projects

Follow Us

About Us  |  Contact Us  |  Feedback  |  Privacy Policy  |  Terms of Use
沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright 2020 © Shanghai Daily. All Rights Reserved. Hotline: 8621-52920043

沪公网安备 31010602001940号

Copyright 2019 © Shanghai Daily All Rights Reserved.

沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012

沪公网安备 31010602001940号
Search
breaking news in China
COVID-19
News
Biz
Video
Opinion
Feature
Regions
Top
     