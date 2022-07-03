News / Metro

COVID-19 in Shanghai: 2 local cases, 12 imported infections

The city reported two locally transmitted confirmed cases, five imported cases and seven imported asymptomatic infections on Saturday.
The city reported two locally transmitted confirmed cases, five imported cases and seven imported asymptomatic infections on Saturday, said the Shanghai Health Commission on Sunday morning.

2 local cases

The two patients were staffers serving inbound international flights. They were found during a routine screening in central quarantine.

No new fatalities were reported.

Imported cases

The first patient is an Argentine who arrived at the Shanghai Pudong International Airport on June 21 via Germany.

The second patient is a Chinese studying in the United Kingdom who arrived at the local airport on June 22 via Denmark.

The third patient is a Mexican who arrived at the local airport on June 27 via Canada.

The fourth patient is a Chinese studying in the UK who arrived at the local airport on June 28 via Germany.

The fifth patient is a Chinese working in Peru who arrived at the local airport on June 29 via the Netherlands.

All the patients have been transferred to a designated hospital for treatment, while their 14 close contacts on the same flights have been put under quarantine.

Imported asymptomatic infections

The first case is a Chinese studying in the UK who arrived at the local airport on June 28 via Germany.

The second case is Chinese working in Ghana who arrived at the local airport on June 29 via the Netherlands.

The third case is a Chinese working in Argentina who arrived at the local airport on June 30 via Germany.

The fourth case is a Chinese traveling in the United States who arrived at the local airport on June 30.

The fifth case is a Chinese studying in Canada who arrived at the local airport on July 1.

The sixth and seventh cases are Chinese studying in the UK who arrived at the local airport on July 1 via Finland.

All the cases have been transferred to a designated hospital for observation, while 123 close contacts on the flights have been put under quarantine.

Meanwhile, six confirmed patients and seven asymptomatic infections were discharged.

From February 26 to July 2, of all the 58,139 local confirmed cases, 57,527 have been discharged upon recovery and 24 are still hospitalized. A total of 588 fatalities have been reported.

So far, of all the 4,733 imported cases, 4,692 have been discharged upon recovery and 41 are still hospitalized.

Source: SHINE   Editor: Wang Qingchu
