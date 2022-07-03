News / Metro

Metro service almost back to normal as stations reopen

﻿ Yang Jian
Yang Jian
  17:06 UTC+8, 2022-07-03       0
Most of the city's 20 Metro lines will resume normal operations and services from Monday morning.
﻿ Yang Jian
Yang Jian
  17:06 UTC+8, 2022-07-03       0
Metro service almost back to normal as stations reopen
Jiang Xiaowei / SHINE

Passengers on a Metro Line 2 train.

Shanghai's subway operation will be almost fully restored from Monday, when six suspended stations reopen.

Apart from the Shanghai Circuit Station of Metro Line 11, which will remain suspended, the city's 20 Metro lines will resume normal operations and services from Monday morning, according to the city's Metro operator Shentong.

Six stations of Metro Line 2 and 11 which were suspended for COVID-19 prevention and control will re-open. They include Line 2's East Xujing Road Station, Hongqiao Railway Station and Hongqiao Airport T2 Terminal Station, along with the Line 11's Huaqiao, Guangming Road and Zhaofeng Road stations – in neighboring Kunshan, Jiangsu Province.

There will be no additional requirement for Metro riders traveling between Shanghai and Kunshan, apart from another temperature check when they exit the Metro stations.

They must have the 72-hour negative nucleic acid test report or a 24-hour polymerase chain reaction (PCR) test certificate, as it is mandatory for all Metro travelers, according to Shentong. Commuters should also scan the code before entering the station and show the green code to the security personnel.

The city's Metro network was partly suspended at the end of March after Shanghai initiated its phased lockdown for Pudong and Puxi after the COVID-19 resurgence.

In early April, apart from the Metro Line 6 and 16 in Pudong, the city's whole subway network came to a standstill. During the peak of the pandemic, the two lines only receive about 1,800 passengers a day.

The last two remaining lines were also suspended on May 10, the first time since the city's first Metro Line 1 began operating in May 1993.

As the pandemic waned, four Metro lines initially restored operation on May 22 with longer intervals and limited operating hours, a welcome sign that the city's long COVID-19 lockdown would end soon.

The number of passengers has increased rapidly since the lockdown was lifted on June 1. The network handled some 1.8 million commuters during the morning rush on July 1, almost the same with that before the resurgence.

Source: SHINE   Editor: Shen Ke
Hongqiao Airport
Hongqiao
Pudong
﻿
Special Reports
﻿
EXPLORE SHINE

COVID-19

News

In Focus

Metro

Nation

World

Sport

Biz

Economy

Tech

Auto

Company

Property

Finance

Event

Video

Live

Big Little Docos

SHINE News

Andy's Shanghai Life

Planet PopSci

On Life and Death

Expats of Shanghai

Guide Battle

Misc

What's Viral

Feature

Art & Culture

Travel

Lifestyle

Taste

Entertainment

Wellness

MENTAL

Book

Education

iDEALShanghai

Opinion

Regions

Special

Projects

Follow Us

About Us  |  Contact Us  |  Feedback  |  Privacy Policy  |  Terms of Use
沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright 2020 © Shanghai Daily. All Rights Reserved. Hotline: 8621-52920043

沪公网安备 31010602001940号

Copyright 2019 © Shanghai Daily All Rights Reserved.

沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012

沪公网安备 31010602001940号
Search
breaking news in China
COVID-19
News
Biz
Video
Opinion
Feature
Regions
Top
     