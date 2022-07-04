News / Metro

City's animal residents find cool ways to beat the heat

﻿ Hu Min
Hu Min
  14:11 UTC+8, 2022-07-04       0
From blocks of ice to tasty treats like fish smoothies and special watermelons, there are many ways to cope with the scorching temperatures.
﻿ Hu Min
Hu Min
  14:11 UTC+8, 2022-07-04       0

Animals at Haichang Ocean Park enjoy pleasant summer days.

City's animal residents find cool ways to beat the heat
Ti Gong

Polar bears at the Haichang Ocean Park cool down with watermelons.

City's animal residents find cool ways to beat the heat
Ti Gong

A lesser panda lays on an ice cube at the Shanghai Wild Animal Park.

While we are all enjoying air-conditioning amid the scorching temperatures, the animal residents at city parks found plenty of ways to beat the heat. From ice cubes to special summer treats tailored to their taste buds, they are being given cool presents to get through the summer heat.

At Shanghai Haichang Ocean Park in the Pudong New Area, a fish smoothie is served for sea lions and seals, while the summer feast for polar bears even includes some juicy Shanghai specialty fruits such as the famous Nanhui peaches, "8424" watermelons and Fengxian yellow peaches.

8424, a well-known local watermelon variety from suburban Nanhui in Pudong, is coveted for being especially sweet and succulent.

The diets of animals are adjusted in summer to ensure their healthy growth, said Huang Minhui, a polar bear keeper.

Their sumptuous banquet includes fresh fish like mackerel and herring and some summer fruits.

"The new diets increase animals' water and protein intake, and at the same time, help them cool off," Huang said.

City's animal residents find cool ways to beat the heat
Ti Gong

Sea lions at Haichang Ocean Park enjoy an icy world.

City's animal residents find cool ways to beat the heat
Ti Gong

A giant panda at the Shanghai Wild Animal Park recently.

At Shanghai Zoo in Changning District, home to about 5,000 animals, workers at its central kitchen are busy making ice cubes these days.

Sprayers and electric fans have been switched on to ensure animal residents like giant pandas and alpacas have a pleasant summer.

Iced watermelons, special milk ice cream, spray facilities, and showers are also part of the treats to ensure their comfort.

At the Shanghai Wild Animal Park in Pudong, ice cubes, succulent fruits and vegetables, and rendan (a traditional Chinese medicine formulation made of ageratum, orange peel and mint) have been arranged to help the animals get through the summer heat.

In daytime, giant pandas are kept indoors with air-conditioning until they are let out after 9pm when the temperature drops below 25 degrees Celsius to ensure they have enough activity, said Ni Li, a worker at the park.

City's animal residents find cool ways to beat the heat
Ti Gong

Penguins at the Haichang Ocean Park stay indoors with airconditioning.

Source: SHINE   Editor: Wang Yanlin
Fengxian
Changning
Pudong
Shanghai Wild Animal Park
Shanghai Zoo
﻿
Special Reports
﻿
EXPLORE SHINE

COVID-19

News

In Focus

Metro

Nation

World

Sport

Biz

Economy

Tech

Auto

Company

Property

Finance

Event

Video

Live

Big Little Docos

SHINE News

Andy's Shanghai Life

Planet PopSci

On Life and Death

Expats of Shanghai

Guide Battle

Misc

What's Viral

Feature

Art & Culture

Travel

Lifestyle

Taste

Entertainment

Wellness

MENTAL

Book

Education

iDEALShanghai

Opinion

Regions

Special

Projects

Follow Us

About Us  |  Contact Us  |  Feedback  |  Privacy Policy  |  Terms of Use
沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright 2020 © Shanghai Daily. All Rights Reserved. Hotline: 8621-52920043

沪公网安备 31010602001940号

Copyright 2019 © Shanghai Daily All Rights Reserved.

沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012

沪公网安备 31010602001940号
Search
breaking news in China
COVID-19
News
Biz
Video
Opinion
Feature
Regions
Top
     