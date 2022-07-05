COVID-19 in Shanghai: 8 local infections, 13 imported patients

Three locally transmitted confirmed cases and five local asymptomatic infections were reported on Monday.

The city reported three locally transmitted confirmed cases, five local asymptomatic infections, four imported confirmed cases and nine imported asymptomatic infections on Monday, said the Shanghai Health Commission on Tuesday morning.

3 confirmed cases

The first patient was discovered after she visited a fever clinic with symptoms.

The second and third patients tested positive during central quarantine as they are close contacts of previous infections.

5 local asymptomatic infections

The five patients who all had links with previous infections tested positive in central quarantine.

Imported cases

The first patient is a Chinese living in Singapore who arrived at the Shanghai Pudong International Airport on June 27.



The second patient, a Chinese working in Brazil, and the third patient, a Chinese working in Mexico, arrived at the local airport on June 29 via the Netherlands.

The fourth patient is a Mexican who arrived at the local airport on July 1 via Canada.

All the patients have been transferred to a designated hospital for treatment, while 27 close contacts on the same flights with them have been put under quarantine.



Imported asymptomatic infections

The first case is a Chinese visiting relatives in Canada who arrived at the local airport on June 27.



The second and third cases are Chinese working in the United Arab Emirates who arrived at the local airport on June 27.

The fourth case is a Chinese working in Ethiopia who arrived at the local airport on June 28.

The fifth case is a Chinese working in Argentina who arrived at the local airport on June 30 via Germany.

The sixth case is a Chinese studying in the United States who arrived at the local airport on June 30.

The seventh case, a Chinese living in the US, and the eighth case, a Chinese studying in the US, arrived at the local airport on July 2.

The ninth case is a Chinese living in New Zealand who arrived at the local airport on July 3.

All the cases have been transferred to a designated hospital for observation, while 88 close contacts on the flights with them have been put under quarantine.



Meanwhile, five confirmed patients and seven asymptomatic infections were discharged.

From February 26 to July 4, of all the 58,144 local confirmed cases, 57,534 have been discharged upon recovery and 22 are still hospitalized. A total of 588 fatalities have been reported.

So far, of all the 4,744 imported cases, 4,700 have been discharged upon recovery and 44 are still hospitalized.