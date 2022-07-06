News / Metro

Swimming pools and tourist attractions shut again over scattered COVID-19 cases

Several Shanghai tourist attractions and swimming pools have closed or altered their reopening timetables because of scattered COVID-19 cases.
Ti Gong

Playa Maya Water Park reopened only on Saturday.

Following reports of scattered COVID-19 cases in the city, a few Shanghai tourist attractions and swimming pools have closed or adjusted their reopening schedules.

The Playa Maya Water Park in Songjiang District, which reopened on Saturday, has announced that it will be closed again on Wednesday and Thursday due to COVID-19 control and prevention requirements. Those who purchased tickets will be given a full refund, its operator said.

The Gaojing branch of Shenjianqiang Swimming Club, which was scheduled to reopen on July 11, has announced that it will delay its reopening, with an exact date yet to be determined.

Ti Gong

The Playa Maya Water Park in Songjiang District.

Source: SHINE   Editor: Wang Yanlin
Songjiang
﻿
