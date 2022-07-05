News / Metro

Disney denies rejecting a recovered COVID-19 job candidate

The Shanghai Disney Resort refuted a recent media report that claimed that it had rejected a job seeker who had previously tested positive.
The Shanghai Disney Resort has denied a media report that claimed the resort had rejected a formerly COVID-19 positive candidate for a job.

The resort insisted that it is an equal opportunity employer.

It said on Monday that the job posting for "Shanghai Disneyland Security," as mentioned in the report, was not from the resort or by any of the authorized third-party recruitment agencies.

The resort said it does not charge or entrust anyone to charge fees from job seekers and advises all candidates to obtain job information from its official websites.

The report published a photo of a job application page that claimed that Shanghai Disneyland was looking for a security guard. It stated that candidates should have no mental diseases, tattoos, or criminal records, should never have tested positive for COVID-19, and must have received all three courses of vaccines.

During the lockdown, the number of COVID-19 cases in Shanghai had risen to over 620,000, which meant that one out of every 40 people in the city had tested positive.

Source: SHINE   Editor: Shen Ke
