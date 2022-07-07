News / Metro

Pandemic lockdown increased risks of kidney patients, more care needed

﻿ Cai Wenjun
Cai Wenjun
  16:33 UTC+8, 2022-07-07       0
The COVID-19 lockdowns have impacted treatment, health and survival of patients with kidney diseases, while experts suggest more care for them.
﻿ Cai Wenjun
Cai Wenjun
  16:33 UTC+8, 2022-07-07       0

The COVID-19 lockdowns have impacted treatment, health and survival of patients with kidney diseases, while experts suggest more care for them.

About 130 million people – 10.8 percent of the population – suffer chronic kidney disease in China.

The recent two-month lockdown in Shanghai due to the COVID-19 resurgence made treatment even more complicated and challenging, especially for those with kidney failure.

As hospitals started to resume normal operations after the pandemic waned, hemodialysis centers in all facilities were among the first units to reopen.

"Many patients with kidney failure had to change their hemodialysis schedule during the pandemic and many received the service days later than their routine schedule, posing a serious risk to their health and safety," said Dr Jin Huimin, director of Shanghai Pudong Hospital's nephrology department.

"We have received some patients, who failed to undergo hemodialysis for 10 days while their routine schedule was once each two days," Jin said.

"There were also patients, who were in very poor condition. There were deaths due to delayed dialysis or patients suffering hyperkalemia, a common complication of kidney failure."

Jin said cardiovascular complication is a major case of death for patients with kidney failure. Hyperkalemia can result in cardiac arrest.

"The pandemic has increased the risk of cardiovascular events, as patient management and medical guidance were seriously influenced. After the pandemic eased, we have stepped up education of patients," Jin said.

Since there is still the risk of another COVID-19 resurgence, experts warn patients with kidney failure to be aware of proper treatment and disease management and follow their doctor's directions strictly.

Source: SHINE   Editor: Wang Yanlin
Pudong
﻿
Special Reports
﻿
EXPLORE SHINE

COVID-19

News

In Focus

Metro

Nation

World

Sport

Biz

Economy

Tech

Auto

Company

Property

Finance

Event

Video

Live

Big Little Docos

SHINE News

Andy's Shanghai Life

Planet PopSci

On Life and Death

Expats of Shanghai

Guide Battle

Misc

What's Viral

Feature

Art & Culture

Travel

Lifestyle

Taste

Entertainment

Wellness

MENTAL

Book

Education

iDEALShanghai

Opinion

Regions

Special

Projects

Follow Us

About Us  |  Contact Us  |  Feedback  |  Privacy Policy  |  Terms of Use
沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright 2020 © Shanghai Daily. All Rights Reserved. Hotline: 8621-52920043

沪公网安备 31010602001940号

Copyright 2019 © Shanghai Daily All Rights Reserved.

沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012

沪公网安备 31010602001940号
Search
breaking news in China
COVID-19
News
Biz
Video
Opinion
Feature
Regions
Top
     