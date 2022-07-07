Pandemic lockdown increased risks of kidney patients, more care needed

The COVID-19 lockdowns have impacted treatment, health and survival of patients with kidney diseases, while experts suggest more care for them.

The COVID-19 lockdowns have impacted treatment, health and survival of patients with kidney diseases, while experts suggest more care for them.

About 130 million people – 10.8 percent of the population – suffer chronic kidney disease in China.

The recent two-month lockdown in Shanghai due to the COVID-19 resurgence made treatment even more complicated and challenging, especially for those with kidney failure.

As hospitals started to resume normal operations after the pandemic waned, hemodialysis centers in all facilities were among the first units to reopen.

"Many patients with kidney failure had to change their hemodialysis schedule during the pandemic and many received the service days later than their routine schedule, posing a serious risk to their health and safety," said Dr Jin Huimin, director of Shanghai Pudong Hospital's nephrology department.



"We have received some patients, who failed to undergo hemodialysis for 10 days while their routine schedule was once each two days," Jin said.

"There were also patients, who were in very poor condition. There were deaths due to delayed dialysis or patients suffering hyperkalemia, a common complication of kidney failure."

Jin said cardiovascular complication is a major case of death for patients with kidney failure. Hyperkalemia can result in cardiac arrest.

"The pandemic has increased the risk of cardiovascular events, as patient management and medical guidance were seriously influenced. After the pandemic eased, we have stepped up education of patients," Jin said.

Since there is still the risk of another COVID-19 resurgence, experts warn patients with kidney failure to be aware of proper treatment and disease management and follow their doctor's directions strictly.