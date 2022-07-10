Cultural venues and tourism sites temporarily closed

A number of cultural venues and tourist attractions in Shanghai have been closed due to new COVID-19 control and prevention requirements.

Among them, the Tou-Se-We Museum and Xu Guangqi Memorial Hall in downtown Xuhui District are suspended from opening from Sunday, according to the Xuhui District Culture and Tourism Bureau.

Their reopening time is yet to be announced.

The Playa Maya Water Park in Songjiang District remains closed after a COVID-19 positive case visited the park recently.

It was scheduled to be closed on Wednesday and Thursday originally, while the closing duration has been prolonged now with reopening time undetermined.