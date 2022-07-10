News / Metro

Cultural venues and tourism sites temporarily closed

﻿ Hu Min
Hu Min
  10:23 UTC+8, 2022-07-10       0
A number of cultural venues and tourist attractions in Shanghai have been closed due to new COVID-19 control and prevention requirements.
﻿ Hu Min
Hu Min
  10:23 UTC+8, 2022-07-10       0
Cultural venues and tourism sites temporarily closed
Ti Gong

Tou-Se-We Museum

Cultural venues and tourism sites temporarily closed
Ti Gong

Playa Maya Water Park is closed again after it reopened last Saturday.

A number of cultural venues and tourist attractions in Shanghai have been closed due to COVID-19 control and prevention requirements, cultural and tourism authorities announced on Sunday.

Among them, the Tou-Se-We Museum and Xu Guangqi Memorial Hall in downtown Xuhui District are suspended from opening from Sunday, according to the Xuhui District Culture and Tourism Bureau.

Their reopening time is yet to be announced.

The Playa Maya Water Park in Songjiang District remains closed after a COVID-19 positive case visited the park recently.

It was scheduled to be closed on Wednesday and Thursday originally, while the closing duration has been prolonged now with reopening time undetermined.

Source: SHINE   Editor: Wang Yanlin
Songjiang
Xuhui
﻿
Special Reports
﻿
EXPLORE SHINE

COVID-19

News

In Focus

Metro

Nation

World

Sport

Biz

Economy

Tech

Auto

Company

Property

Finance

Event

Video

Live

Big Little Docos

SHINE News

Andy's Shanghai Life

Planet PopSci

On Life and Death

Expats of Shanghai

Guide Battle

Misc

What's Viral

Feature

Art & Culture

Travel

Lifestyle

Taste

Entertainment

Wellness

MENTAL

Book

Education

iDEALShanghai

Opinion

Regions

Special

Projects

Follow Us

About Us  |  Contact Us  |  Feedback  |  Privacy Policy  |  Terms of Use
沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright 2020 © Shanghai Daily. All Rights Reserved. Hotline: 8621-52920043

沪公网安备 31010602001940号

Copyright 2019 © Shanghai Daily All Rights Reserved.

沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012

沪公网安备 31010602001940号
Search
breaking news in China
COVID-19
News
Biz
Video
Opinion
Feature
Regions
Top
     