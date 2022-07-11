Indoor tourist sites closed in Xujiahui over pandemic fears

A number of indoor tourist attractions and cultural venues in Xujiahui area of Shanghai's Xuhui District will be temporarily shut down from Tuesday to curb the spread of COVID-19.

A number of indoor tourist attractions and cultural venues in Xujiahui area of Shanghai will be temporarily shut down from Tuesday to curb the spread of the COVID-19 pandemic, the cultural and tourism authorities of Xuhui District announced on Monday night.

These include the Shanghai Film Museum, Pathe Villa – where China's national anthem "March of the Volunteers" was recorded, also known as "Red Villa," the Xuhui Art Museum, the Tou-Se-We Museum and the Xu Guangqi Memorial Hall, according to the Xuhui District Culture and Tourism Bureau.

All of these venues are located at the Xujiahuiyuan, or Xujiahui Origin, scenic area, a 4A national tourist attraction.

The temporary closure is based on COVID-19 control and prevention requirements, and the sites' reopening schedule was not announced.

Meanwhile, all tourist information centers in Xuhui, including one on Wukang Road, one in Xujiahui, and two at Shanghai South Railway Station, have also been closed temporarily for the same reason, according to the bureau.