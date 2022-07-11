News / Metro

Indoor tourist sites closed in Xujiahui over pandemic fears

﻿ Hu Min
Hu Min
  21:08 UTC+8, 2022-07-11       0
A number of indoor tourist attractions and cultural venues in Xujiahui area of Shanghai's Xuhui District will be temporarily shut down from Tuesday to curb the spread of COVID-19.
﻿ Hu Min
Hu Min
  21:08 UTC+8, 2022-07-11       0

A number of indoor tourist attractions and cultural venues in Xujiahui area of Shanghai will be temporarily shut down from Tuesday to curb the spread of the COVID-19 pandemic, the cultural and tourism authorities of Xuhui District announced on Monday night.

These include the Shanghai Film Museum, Pathe Villa – where China's national anthem "March of the Volunteers" was recorded, also known as "Red Villa," the Xuhui Art Museum, the Tou-Se-We Museum and the Xu Guangqi Memorial Hall, according to the Xuhui District Culture and Tourism Bureau.

All of these venues are located at the Xujiahuiyuan, or Xujiahui Origin, scenic area, a 4A national tourist attraction.

The temporary closure is based on COVID-19 control and prevention requirements, and the sites' reopening schedule was not announced.

Meanwhile, all tourist information centers in Xuhui, including one on Wukang Road, one in Xujiahui, and two at Shanghai South Railway Station, have also been closed temporarily for the same reason, according to the bureau.

Source: SHINE   Editor: Wang Yanlin
Xujiahui
Xuhui
Wukang Road
﻿
Special Reports
﻿
EXPLORE SHINE

COVID-19

News

In Focus

Metro

Nation

World

Sport

Biz

Economy

Tech

Auto

Company

Property

Finance

Event

Video

Live

Big Little Docos

SHINE News

Andy's Shanghai Life

Planet PopSci

On Life and Death

Expats of Shanghai

Guide Battle

Misc

What's Viral

Feature

Art & Culture

Travel

Lifestyle

Taste

Entertainment

Wellness

MENTAL

Book

Education

iDEALShanghai

Opinion

Regions

Special

Projects

Follow Us

About Us  |  Contact Us  |  Feedback  |  Privacy Policy  |  Terms of Use
沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright 2020 © Shanghai Daily. All Rights Reserved. Hotline: 8621-52920043

沪公网安备 31010602001940号

Copyright 2019 © Shanghai Daily All Rights Reserved.

沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012

沪公网安备 31010602001940号
Search
breaking news in China
COVID-19
News
Biz
Video
Opinion
Feature
Regions
Top
     