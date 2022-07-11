News / Metro

Official account debunks massive Shanghai lockdown rumors

﻿ Yang Jian
Yang Jian
  21:08 UTC+8, 2022-07-11       0
Shanghai has debunked online claims that a wide-ranging lockdown or phased lockdown would be imposed across the city amid the recent COVID-19 resurgence.
﻿ Yang Jian
Yang Jian
  21:08 UTC+8, 2022-07-11       0
Official account debunks massive Shanghai lockdown rumors
Dong Jun / SHINE

Residents line up to receive polymerase chain reaction (PCR) screening in a community in Shanghai's Minhang District.

Shanghai has debunked online claims that a wide-ranging lockdown or phased lockdown would be imposed across the city amid the recent COVID-19 resurgence.

Replying to inquiries from local netizens on Monday, Shanghaifabu, the city's official WeChat account, clarified that these claims are false and pure rumors.

Rumors have been rife on the internet that a massive lockdown will be imposed this week after the end of both the national college and high school entrance exams.

Some claimed that another phased lockdown will be launched in Puxi and Pudong in turn, like what happened in late March.

"Shanghaifabu has checked and can confirm that these claims are false," the official account said.

Shanghai has reported more than 300 positive cases since July 3 during a resurgence centered on an illegally reopened karaoke lounge at 148 Lanxi Road in Putuo District.

According to the official release, a new round of mass nucleic acid screening will be held in nine districts between Tuesday and Thursday, when all residents will be tested twice.

During the screening, people within the districts must have a 48-hour negative polymerase chain reaction (PCR) report to leave or enter their communities, companies and other public venues.

Source: SHINE   Editor: Wang Yanlin
Pudong
Wechat
﻿
Special Reports
﻿
EXPLORE SHINE

COVID-19

News

In Focus

Metro

Nation

World

Sport

Biz

Economy

Tech

Auto

Company

Property

Finance

Event

Video

Live

Big Little Docos

SHINE News

Andy's Shanghai Life

Planet PopSci

On Life and Death

Expats of Shanghai

Guide Battle

Misc

What's Viral

Feature

Art & Culture

Travel

Lifestyle

Taste

Entertainment

Wellness

MENTAL

Book

Education

iDEALShanghai

Opinion

Regions

Special

Projects

Follow Us

About Us  |  Contact Us  |  Feedback  |  Privacy Policy  |  Terms of Use
沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright 2020 © Shanghai Daily. All Rights Reserved. Hotline: 8621-52920043

沪公网安备 31010602001940号

Copyright 2019 © Shanghai Daily All Rights Reserved.

沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012

沪公网安备 31010602001940号
Search
breaking news in China
COVID-19
News
Biz
Video
Opinion
Feature
Regions
Top
     