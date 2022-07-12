Police called in following math test question leak allegations

The Shanghai Educational Examinations Authority reports to police following online claims that a question in the math test of the senior high school entrance exam was leaked.

The Shanghai Educational Examinations Authority said on Tuesday that it has reported to police following online claims that a question in the math test of the senior high school entrance exam was leaked.

The announcement was made around 7pm on Tuesday on its official account on Weibo, a Twitter-like social media platform in China, after the annual exam concluded in the afternoon.

"Regarding the suspected leak of the math test paper in the high school entrance examination, we have reported the case to the public security department, and will reserve the right to pursue legal action," said the post.



About 110,000 local students sat the high school entrance examination in more than 4,500 test rooms at 206 sites around Shanghai on Monday and Tuesday in scorching weather.

The exam usually takes place in June but was postponed to July due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The math test was held from 2pm to 3:40pm on Tuesday.