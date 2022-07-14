Fireflies light up summer nights in the city

With summer at its peak, the image of fireflies flashing in the night has returned. The past citywide lockdown has ensured a substantial increase in fireflies in the city.

Ti Gong

The magical and surreal image of fireflies flashing in the summer nights has returned, and the number of luminous insects in Shanghai will peak this year due to decreased human intervention and an increase in the city's firefly habitats.

Walking into complete darkness at the Binjiang Forest Park in the Pudong New Area, a group of visitors cheered loudly after spotting more than 10 fireflies emerging from the trees. The park workers quickly switched off the flashlights.

"It is the peak period for fireflies. We have noticed a substantial increase in fireflies this year," said Jin Yuqi , the park's deputy director.

"We can see hundreds of fireflies flying over shrubs, which is several hundred times more than in the past years. They give the impression of an 'Avatar wonderland,'" Jin said.

To protect these "little elves," the park shuts off the lights near their living habitat to ensure a healthy ecological environment.

Ti Gong

The ecological chain involving water quality, soil and plants has been repaired at the habitat, creating a good living environment for fireflies, and usage of pesticide and fertilizer is strictly prohibited.

Lighting must be turned off as well.

"Fireflies are especially susceptible to water quality and light pollution," Jin explained. "Light pollution in cities will result in a substantial drop in fireflies."

Simultaneously, a firefly feeding chain has been built to ensure their food supply.

According to Jin, the goal is to increase the population of fireflies in Shanghai.

This year, there have been more reports on more fireflies in other parks as well.

"It is magnificent to see more than 100 fireflies glittering at the same time," said Huang Meilin, director of the science popularization center at the Shanghai Botanical Garden in Xuhui District.

Huang said a section of the fern garden has been transformed into a key habitat for the creatures.

Because of the COVID-19 lockdown, the lights were turned off and there was little human interference, said Huang.

"So this year, there are a lot of fireflies in Shanghai," she remarked.

Cenbu Village in Qingpu District has also noticed a substantial increase in fireflies.

According to specialists, three types of fireflies can be found in Shanghai – at Shanghai Zoo in Changning District, Chenshan Botanical Garden in Songjiang District, Jinze and Zhujiajiao ancient towns in Qingpu, Jinhai area of ​​​​​​​​Fengxian District, and the Sanchagang area of ​​​​​​Pudong.

A significant decrease in fireflies would have an impact on the food chain and, eventually, the environment, and experts have urged people to avoid collecting them or interfering with their mobility.