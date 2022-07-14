News / Metro

Digital city cluster plans boosted by contracts worth US$3.6b

  15:07 UTC+8, 2022-07-14       0
Construction to start on data and cloud computing centers and digital economy industrial parks in Yangtze River Delta integration zone.
Editor's Note:

Shanghai, a well-established destination for investment from home and abroad, is confident to ride the waves of a rising city to attract more quality investment with better policies and services.

Construction will start on a number of data and cloud computing centers and digital economy industrial parks in the Yangtze River Delta Ecology and Greenery Integration Demonstration Zone to give a digital boost to the area's development.

New technologies and digital economy business models will be cultivated, and the zone will be developed into a pioneering area of digital transformation and development, the executive committee of the zone announced on Wednesday.

Ti Gong

Shixi Software Information Park in the Yangtze River Delta Ecology and Greenery Integration Demonstration Zone

The goal is to establish a world-leading digital city cluster in the Yangtze River Delta region that will promote integrated development of the digital and real economies.

The Yangtze River Delta integration data center cluster, with an investment of more than 23 billion yuan (US$3.4 billion), will be jointly established by the executive committee, the governments of Qingpu District in Shanghai, Wujiang District in Jiangsu Province and Jiashan County in Zhejiang Province, China Telecom, China Mobile, UCloud, a Shanghai-based cloud service provider, and Alibaba.

It will be a magnet to draw computing resources to the region and accelerate its digital transformation.

Ti Gong

Yuandang Bridge in the Yangtze River Delta Ecology and Greenery Integration Demonstration Zone

Nine projects worth 24.2 billion yuan (US$3.6 billion) related to the digital economy, such as a digital economy science and innovation park by Shanghai HOdo Group in Qingpu District and a modern supply chain industry park in Shengze Town of Wujiang, were signed on Wednesday.

Meanwhile, an industrial meta universe innovation competition will be held in the Yangtze River Delta region. It already has attracted about 60 participating companies and groups from across China.

The competition, scheduled for Saturday, aims to create a platform to promote development of the meta universe industry and establish a cross-industry cooperation mechanism.

It is jointly hosted by the meta universe committee of Yangtze River Delta Computing Communication Industry Promotion Center and Broadmesse, a leading Shanghai-headquartered meta universe culture innovation company.

It is soliciting case studies in a variety of areas such as AI, VR, cloud computing and blockchain, and will combine livestreaming events with offline exhibitions.

Topics will include meta universe programs and solutions powering smart manufacturing, remodeling the cultural innovation industry, agriculture and finance field applications.

Ti Gong

An innovation competition hosted by the meta universe committee of Yangtze River Delta Computing Communication Industry Promotion Center and Broadmesse will he held on Saturday.

Source: SHINE   Editor: Yang Meiping
