News / Metro

Mysterious gold dealers turn out to be scam suspects

﻿ Chen Huizhi
Chen Huizhi
  19:42 UTC+8, 2022-07-14       0
Three men have been taken into custody for allegedly providing money laundering services to telecom scammers based overseas by dealing in gold objects, Shanghai police said.
﻿ Chen Huizhi
Chen Huizhi
  19:42 UTC+8, 2022-07-14       0
Mysterious gold dealers turn out to be scam suspects
Ti Gong

Some of the gold bullions seized as evidence in the case

Mysterious gold dealers turn out to be scam suspects
Ti Gong

One of the suspects poses outside the gold store where he and his accomplice purchased the gold objects so as to sell them to a second-hand gold dealer.

Three men have been taken into custody for allegedly providing money laundering services to telecom scammers based overseas by dealing in gold objects, Shanghai police said.

Police in suburban Jinshan District started their investigation at the end of last month after receiving a tip from the public that two men were suspiciously dealing with a great number of gold objects.

The two first purchased the objects from a gold store on Weiling Road and then immediately tried to sell them to a second-hand gold dealer across the street, police said.

Police took swift action and caught the two along with a third suspect in the gold dealership.

From their investigation, police found that the two, surnamed Zhang and Wang respectively, who are not from Shanghai, met someone on the Internet last month, who instructed them to do some dodgy tasks for monetary rewards.

They first took two bank cards from an unknown person and then flew to Shanghai on the evening of June 26 to meet the third suspect in the case, a man surnamed Chen, police revealed.

Chen instructed them to purchase gold with money in the bank cards and then sell it for cash. All three were aware that the money in the cards was of suspicious origins, according to the police.

Police have seized the evidence, including 4,220 grams of gold objects which were purchased with 1.8 million yuan (US$266,000) in the two bank cards.

Source: SHINE   Editor: Wang Xiang
Jinshan
﻿
Special Reports
﻿
EXPLORE SHINE

COVID-19

News

In Focus

Metro

Nation

World

Sport

Biz

Economy

Tech

Auto

Company

Property

Finance

Event

Video

Live

Big Little Docos

SHINE News

Andy's Shanghai Life

Planet PopSci

On Life and Death

Expats of Shanghai

Guide Battle

Misc

What's Viral

Feature

Art & Culture

Travel

Lifestyle

Taste

Entertainment

Wellness

MENTAL

Book

Education

iDEALShanghai

Opinion

Regions

Special

Projects

Follow Us

About Us  |  Contact Us  |  Feedback  |  Privacy Policy  |  Terms of Use
沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright 2020 © Shanghai Daily. All Rights Reserved. Hotline: 8621-52920043

沪公网安备 31010602001940号

Copyright 2019 © Shanghai Daily All Rights Reserved.

沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012

沪公网安备 31010602001940号
Search
breaking news in China
COVID-19
News
Biz
Video
Opinion
Feature
Regions
Top
     