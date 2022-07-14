News / Metro

Shanghai cracking down on entertainment venues flouting COVID-19 rules

﻿ Yang Jian
Yang Jian
  21:58 UTC+8, 2022-07-14       0
A pub's license has been revoked and other venues are under police investigation as part of a crackdown on businesses that break COVID-19 prevention and control rules.
﻿ Yang Jian
Yang Jian
  21:58 UTC+8, 2022-07-14       0
Shanghai cracking down on entertainment venues flouting COVID-19 rules
Imaginechina

Citizens line up to receive nucleic acid testing in Shanghai on Thursday.

The business license of a pub has been revoked, and an Internet bar and three poker lounges are under police investigation for violation of COVID-19 prevention rules under a citywide crackdown on entertainment and service venues in Shanghai, officials said on Thursday.

An illegally reopened karaoke lounge in Putuo District is the cause of over 300 positive cases and over 200 high- and medium-risk areas across the city since July 3.

Most of the infections were traced back to karaoke bars and pubs that reopened without authorities' approval. These places can gather a large number of people with insufficient COVID-19 protection.

Three rounds of mass inspections are being launched on local restaurants, beauty salons and housekeeping centers as well as the laundry, electrical appliance repair and other service sectors through the end of July, according to the Shanghai Commerce Commission.

Companies are required to first conduct self-examination through July 22, mainly on the daily nucleic acid testing of their employees, disinfection measures, and code canning and temperature checks on customers, as well as mask wearing, social distancing, staggered services and other COVID-19 prevention measures.

The industrial association will inspect venues, find loopholes and order immediate fixes, while the commission will have the final check on companies with problems.

Amid the the mass inspections, the business license of a pub on Wuchuan Road in Yangpu District was revoked on Thursday and heavy fines imposed.

The pub failed to ask employees to take daily PCR tests or customers to scan the venue code between July 1 and 3, which caused a spread of COVID-19 infections, the district government said.

The owners of the pub have been blacklisted as people with poor credit. They will be further punished if any other violations are detected, the Yangpu government said.

Meanwhile, police have begun investigating an Internet bar and three poker lounges in northern Baoshan District that are suspected of reopening without authorization amid the COVID-19 resurgence.

Karaoke bars, Internet cafes, mahjong and poker lounges, live-action role-playing game venues, and other indoor recreation areas are currently banned from reopening.

A large number of people can congregate in such enclosed spaces, creating a significant risk of virus transmission, according to the Shanghai Administration of Culture and Tourism.

Citizens are encouraged to call the 12345 public service hotline with tip-offs.

Source: SHINE   Editor: Yang Meiping
Yangpu
﻿
Special Reports
﻿
EXPLORE SHINE

COVID-19

News

In Focus

Metro

Nation

World

Sport

Biz

Economy

Tech

Auto

Company

Property

Finance

Event

Video

Live

Big Little Docos

SHINE News

Andy's Shanghai Life

Planet PopSci

On Life and Death

Expats of Shanghai

Guide Battle

Misc

What's Viral

Feature

Art & Culture

Travel

Lifestyle

Taste

Entertainment

Wellness

MENTAL

Book

Education

iDEALShanghai

Opinion

Regions

Special

Projects

Follow Us

About Us  |  Contact Us  |  Feedback  |  Privacy Policy  |  Terms of Use
沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright 2020 © Shanghai Daily. All Rights Reserved. Hotline: 8621-52920043

沪公网安备 31010602001940号

Copyright 2019 © Shanghai Daily All Rights Reserved.

沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012

沪公网安备 31010602001940号
Search
breaking news in China
COVID-19
News
Biz
Video
Opinion
Feature
Regions
Top
     