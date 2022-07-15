COVID-19 in Shanghai: 6 local confirmed cases, 39 asymptomatic infections

Meanwhile, 10 imported infections were reported on Thursday.

The city reported six locally transmitted confirmed cases, 39 local asymptomatic infections, five imported confirmed cases and five imported asymptomatic infections on Thursday, said the Shanghai Health Commission on Friday morning.

6 local confirmed cases

All patients tested positive during central quarantine.



39 local asymptomatic infections

All infections tested positive during central quarantine.



Li Yi / SHINE

Imported cases

The first patient is a Chinese who arrived at the Shanghai Pudong International Airport on July 7 from the United States.



The second patient is a Chinese who arrived at the local airport on July 11 from the United Arab Emirates.

The third patient is a Chinese who arrived at the local airport on July 12 from Peru via France.

The fourth patient is a Chinese who arrived at the local airport on July 2 from the United Kingdom.

The fifth patient is a Chinese who arrived at the local airport on July 13 from Germany.

All the patients have been transferred to a designated hospital for treatment, while 52 close contacts on the same flights with them have been put under quarantine.

Imported asymptomatic infections

The first case is a Chinese who arrived at the local airport on July 11 from Singapore.



The second and third cases, both Chinese departing from Brazil, and the fourth patient, a Chinese departing from Equatorial Guinea, arrived at the local airport on July 12 via France.

The fifth case is a Chinese who arrived at the local airport on July 13 from Germany.

All the cases have been transferred to a designated hospital for observation, while 59 close contacts on the flights with them have been put under quarantine.



Meanwhile, 15 confirmed patients and 19 asymptomatic infections were discharged.

From July 3 to July 14, of all the 106 local confirmed cases, 35 have been discharged upon recovery and 95 are still hospitalized. A total of 419 local asymptomatic infections have been reported.

So far, of all the 4,816 imported cases, 4,742 have been discharged upon recovery and 74 are still hospitalized.