Summer bazaar flourishing at Yuyuan Garden Malls

The event, themed on the 24 solar terms, aims to promote traditional culture while boosting consumption in the wake of the pandemic.

A bazaar themed on the 24 solar terms has been launched at the Yuyuan Garden Malls to promote traditional culture while boosting consumption in the wake of the pandemic.

The activity, which is running into August, features seasonal tea, the art of fan-making and games popular in ancient China.

Kunqu Opera plays, including "The Romance of The West Chamber" and "Six Records of a Floating Life," will be staged at Beaufort Terrace from Qixi Festival on August 4 to the end of the month.

The malls, a dining and shopping complex near the historic Yuyuan Garden, originated from a prosperous market of the City God Temple some 140 years ago.

Jiang Xiaowei / SHINE

Jiang Xiaowei / SHINE

Jiang Xiaowei / SHINE

Jiang Xiaowei / SHINE

Jiang Xiaowei / SHINE

Jiang Xiaowei / SHINE