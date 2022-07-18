News / Metro

Shanghai orders mass nucleic acid screening in nine districts

﻿ Yang Jian
Yang Jian
  14:46 UTC+8, 2022-07-18       0
Shanghai will begin another round of mass nucleic acid screening in nine districts from Tuesday in order to cut the risk of COVID-19 transmission in the city.
﻿ Yang Jian
Yang Jian
  14:46 UTC+8, 2022-07-18       0
Shanghai orders mass nucleic acid screening in nine districts
Imaginechina

A woman receives a PCR test on Sunday evening.

Shanghai will launch another round of mass nucleic acid screening in nine districts from Tuesday to contain the risk of community transmission of COVID-19.

The city's COVID-19 prevention and control authority said on Monday that the districts with new positive cases or subdistricts and towns where infections have been found must do mass polymerase chain reaction (PCR) screening twice in three days.

The mass PCR tests will be conducted twice in Huangpu, Xuhui, Changning, Jing'an, Putuo, Hongkou, Yangpu, Minhang and Baoshan districts – as well as some parts of other districts through Thursday.

"The risk of community infection still exists in the city. Such screening is expected to detect and contain the risk of resurgence as soon as possible," the authority said in a statement.

Every resident, including those in streetside shops and hotels in these districts, is subject to mandatory testing. A 24-hour negative PCR report is required to leave the community, companies, or venues during the screening.

The daily number of positive cases found in central quarantine has been declining for about a week, down to 17 on Sunday, compared with 69 during the peak of the KTV-triggered resurgence since July 3.

There are currently eight high-risk areas and about 90 medium-risk areas citywide.

Source: SHINE   Editor: Wang Xiang
Hongkou
Changning
Yangpu
Minhang
Xuhui
Huangpu
﻿
Special Reports
﻿
EXPLORE SHINE

COVID-19

News

In Focus

Metro

Nation

World

Sport

Biz

Economy

Tech

Auto

Company

Property

Finance

Event

Video

Live

Big Little Docos

SHINE News

Andy's Shanghai Life

Planet PopSci

On Life and Death

Expats of Shanghai

Guide Battle

Misc

What's Viral

Feature

Art & Culture

Travel

Lifestyle

Taste

Entertainment

Wellness

MENTAL

Book

Education

iDEALShanghai

Opinion

Regions

Special

Projects

Follow Us

About Us  |  Contact Us  |  Feedback  |  Privacy Policy  |  Terms of Use
沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright 2020 © Shanghai Daily. All Rights Reserved. Hotline: 8621-52920043

沪公网安备 31010602001940号

Copyright 2019 © Shanghai Daily All Rights Reserved.

沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012

沪公网安备 31010602001940号
Search
breaking news in China
COVID-19
News
Biz
Video
Opinion
Feature
Regions
Top
     