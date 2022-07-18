News / Metro

City establishes fund to boost 'green' beauty industry

﻿ Hu Min
Hu Min
  17:13 UTC+8, 2022-07-18       0
The fund will help consumers better informed about what is in their beauty products and which ones are better for the environment.
﻿ Hu Min
Hu Min
  17:13 UTC+8, 2022-07-18       0

A special fund to promote low-carbon awareness in beauty products via the creation of a scientific evaluation and labeling system was announced on Monday.

It is part of the city's strategy to cut carbon emissions and is expected to boost the sustainable upgrading of the beauty industry in China.

As the first public welfare fund in the low-carbon and green consumption field in China, it will raise health and safety awareness of consumers about the ingredients of their beauty products.

It will also encourage the industry to be more open and transparent with consumers on healthy and safe, low-carbon and green beauty products, the Shanghai Consumer Council said.

Tang Jiansheng, deputy secretary-general of the council and director general of the Shanghai Consumer Foundation, said the move was to make consumers more conscious and selective about the beauty products they buy.

"There are many discussions on the ingredients of beauty products online, however, quite a number are misleading or lop-sided," Tang said.

Consumers will be helped to learn more about science to improve their knowledge and understanding about the products they are buying.

The special fund was set up by the Shanghai Consumer Foundation, which was established by the Shanghai Consumer Council last month, and L'Oreal China.

A survey by consumer councils in the Yangtze River Delta found that 90.1 percent of respondents expressed support for low-carbon and green products. And 87.3 percent said they had no idea to choose environmentally friendly products.

"A knowledge base for ingredients of beauty products will be established under the special fund with the academic circle and industry insiders giving advice to consumers," said Tang.

The Shanghai Consumer Foundation is providing financial support for public interest litigation, testing and monitoring product quality and undertaking research on the protection of consumer rights.

Source: SHINE   Editor: Wang Yanlin
Yangtze River
﻿
Special Reports
﻿
EXPLORE SHINE

COVID-19

News

In Focus

Metro

Nation

World

Sport

Biz

Economy

Tech

Auto

Company

Property

Finance

Event

Video

Live

Big Little Docos

SHINE News

Andy's Shanghai Life

Planet PopSci

On Life and Death

Expats of Shanghai

Guide Battle

Misc

What's Viral

Feature

Art & Culture

Travel

Lifestyle

Taste

Entertainment

Wellness

MENTAL

Book

Education

iDEALShanghai

Opinion

Regions

Special

Projects

Follow Us

About Us  |  Contact Us  |  Feedback  |  Privacy Policy  |  Terms of Use
沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright 2020 © Shanghai Daily. All Rights Reserved. Hotline: 8621-52920043

沪公网安备 31010602001940号

Copyright 2019 © Shanghai Daily All Rights Reserved.

沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012

沪公网安备 31010602001940号
Search
breaking news in China
COVID-19
News
Biz
Video
Opinion
Feature
Regions
Top
     