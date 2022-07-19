News / Metro

COVID-19 in Shanghai: 4 local confirmed cases, 19 asymptomatic infections

  09:45 UTC+8, 2022-07-19       0
Meanwhile, five imported infections were also reported on Monday.
The city reported four locally transmitted confirmed cases, 19 local asymptomatic infections, four imported confirmed cases and one imported asymptomatic infection on Monday, said the Shanghai Health Commission on Tuesday morning.

4 local confirmed cases

All patients tested positive during central quarantine.

19 local asymptomatic infections

All the infections tested positive during central quarantine.

Imported cases

The first patient is a Chinese who arrived at the Shanghai Pudong International Airport on July 13 from Canada.

The second and third patients are both Chinese who arrived at the local airport on July 16 from the United States.

The fourth patient is a Russian who arrived at the local airport on July 17 from Russia.

All the patients have been transferred to a designated hospital for treatment, while 63 close contacts on the same flights with them have been put under quarantine.

Imported asymptomatic infection

The case is a Chinese who arrived at the local airport on July 16 from the US.

The case has been transferred to a designated hospital for observation, while 20 close contacts on the same flight have been put under quarantine.

Meanwhile, 13 confirmed patients and 40 asymptomatic infections were discharged.

From July 3 to July 18, of all the 120 local confirmed cases, 73 have been discharged upon recovery and 71 are still hospitalized. A total of 504 local asymptomatic infections have been reported.

So far, of all the 4,835 imported cases, 4,769 have been discharged upon recovery and 66 are still hospitalized.

﻿
﻿
