Why is Shanghai working hard to build five new cities?

Shanghai is a huge metropolis with 25 million residents. Anyone who's been here before knows how developed the city is.

But there's a big problem – Shanghai's development is uneven.

The city's population density is around 4,000 people per square kilometer here, but in the central parts of the city, that swells to a whopping 20,000.

Something has to be done, and that's why Shanghai is working hard to build five new large communities in its suburban areas. Let's explain.