Blue paper on co-creating a healthy China released

Aiming for sound public health system with a sensitive early warning mechanism, an effective response, as well as elevated capabilities of prevention and treatment.

The first blue paper on co-creating a Healthy China was released during a forum at the 5th China International Import Expo.

It calls for a sound public health system with a sensitive early warning mechanism, an effective response, as well as elevated capabilities of prevention and treatment.

The forum, launched by CIIE Public Health and Epidemic Prevention Special Committee, aims to drive the development of China's public health and pandemic prevention system.

Participants from the CIIE Bureau, health care media outlets and members of the special committee discussed how foreign pharmaceutical companies can capture opportunities in a shared future. They talked about how to coordinate resources for innovative collaboration to empower China's public health system.

The committee also raised with health care media outlets a proposal to ensure accurate message delivery and shore up communications in the industry.

"The mission of the CIIE is aligned with the national strategy of building a healthy China," said Liu Fuxue, deputy director general of the CIIE Bureau.

"The Hall of Medical Equipment & Healthcare Products has been a feature ever since the 1st CIIE in 2018. From the 3rd CIIE, we set up an area dedicated to public health and pandemic prevention. We expect the area to exhibit the most cutting-edge technologies and solutions in public health.

"We also hope that all parties involved could share resources, and promote communication and collaboration to empower China's public health system."

Jean-Christophe Pointeau, China president for Pfizer Global Biopharma Business, said: "The CIIE provides us with a valued platform for exhibition and communication.

"China has opened new grounds for its public health system by introducing reform on drug approval procedures. This has also brought tremendous opportunities for business development.

"Our antiviral oral therapeutic drug for COVID-19 was granted approval under priority in China earlier this year as authorities optimize drug review and approval procedures.

"It has since become eligible for reimbursement schemes in many places, allowing Chinese patients to benefit from this breakthrough innovation together with people worldwide. This is the best proof of win-win collaboration."

Quality vaccines, innovative medicines, diverse medical devices, premium testing equipment, and precise diagnostics are indispensable to forging a public health shield. The establishment of the special committee allows joint efforts to optimize the public health and epidemic prevention system, said company officials.