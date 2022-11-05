Economic forum focuses on marine waste, green energy

A project to cut marine plastic pollution was initiated during the 5th Hongqiao International Economic Forum on Saturday.

Ti Gong

During the forum's parallel session "Acting on the Global Development Initiative to Build World-class Enterprises," Xiamen Airlines partnered with China Three Gorges Project Corporation, China COSCO Shipping Corporation and 3M to initiate a trial project to reduce marine plastic pollution and fuel the low-carbon economy transformation.

Under the project, cross-industry partnerships will be forged to cut the use and disposal of plastics in the full value chain. The pollution of marine plastic wastes will be controlled via the reduction of land pollution sources, thus contributing to the global carbon neutral target.

A blue paper on overseas social responsibility of Chinese state-owned enterprises was also released during the forum.

"State-owned enterprises in China have always taken priority in development, and their successful business model and management experience have been applied in many countries and regions, boosting global economic recovery," said Li Jun, director of the Bureau of Social Responsibility of the State-owned Assets Supervision and Administration Commission of the State Council.

"They have also continuously deepened international science and technology cooperation, and increased investment in a number of fields such as electronic information, equipment manufacturing, advanced materials and energy chemical industry," said Li.

Xiamen Airlines has joined the United Nations Global Compact, the only domestic airline included in the compact. It attended the economic forum as a member of the compact.

"China's civil aviation industry receives about 600 million passengers every year, and if they cut every piece of luggage by one kilogram, the amount of reduced carbon emission per year is equal to that absorbed by 2.5 million trees," said Zhao Dong, board chairman of Xiamen Airlines.



He called on people to cut their luggage to get involved in green energy revolution.

The parallel session was co-hosted by China's Ministry of Commerce, the State-owned Assets Supervision and Administration Commission of the State Council and the United Nations Global Compact.

It aims to build an exchange and cooperation platform for Chinese and foreign enterprises to discuss how enterprises can develop into the world's tier-one enterprises and boost global development.

The 5th Hongqiao Forum is themed "Stimulation of Opening-up Impetus and Sharing of Cooperation Opportunities."