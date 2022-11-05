﻿
News / Metro

Speedy turnaround for business license application

﻿ Hu Min
Hu Min
  12:38 UTC+8, 2022-11-05       0
The first business license issued to an exhibitor at the 5th CIIE went to a Canadian medical equipment company, with the review and approval process only taking a few hours.
﻿ Hu Min
Hu Min
  12:38 UTC+8, 2022-11-05       0
Speedy turnaround for business license application
Jiang Xiaowei / SHINE

The first business license issued at the 5th China International Import Expo is presented to WAT Medical on Saturday morning.

The first business license issued to an exhibitor at the 5th China International Import Expo went to a Canadian medical equipment company, with the review and approval process only taking a few hours on Saturday morning.

The company, WAT Medical, a Canadian exhibitor, plans to establish a smart wearable device science and technology company at West Hongqiao Business District in Qingpu District.

Application materials were forwarded online at 6am, and the license was printed out around 8am.

"I originally thought it may take one week to receive the business license, the speed is amazing," said Ji Hualei, board chairman of WAT, giving a thumb-up to the service.

Gao Yang, an official with the registration department of Qingpu District Administration for Market Regulation, added: "We have established a service area for companies at the National Exhibition and Convention Center, serving exhibitors turned investors.

"We have researched companies' investment will in advance and assisted in their online application, with efficient and accurate service provided."

The service area has handled about 200 applications from businesses hoping to register in Qingpu during previous CIIEs.

Source: SHINE   Editor: Yang Meiping
Hongqiao
China International Import Expo
NECC
CIIE
﻿
Special Reports
﻿
EXPLORE SHINE

COVID-19

News

In Focus

Metro

Nation

World

Sport

Biz

Economy

Tech

Auto

Company

Property

Finance

Event

Video

Live

Big Little Docos

SHINE News

Andy's Shanghai Life

Planet PopSci

On Life and Death

Expats of Shanghai

Guide Battle

Misc

What's Viral

Feature

Art & Culture

Travel

Lifestyle

Taste

Entertainment

Wellness

MENTAL

Book

Education

iDEALShanghai

Opinion

Regions

Special

Projects

Follow Us

About Us  |  Contact Us  |  Feedback  |  Privacy Policy  |  Terms of Use
沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright 2020 © Shanghai Daily. All Rights Reserved. Hotline: 8621-52920043

沪公网安备 31010602001940号

Copyright 2019 © Shanghai Daily All Rights Reserved.

沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012

沪公网安备 31010602001940号
Search
breaking news in China
COVID-19
News
Biz
Video
Opinion
Feature
Regions
Top ﻿
     