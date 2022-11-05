Speedy turnaround for business license application

The first business license issued to an exhibitor at the 5th CIIE went to a Canadian medical equipment company, with the review and approval process only taking a few hours.

Jiang Xiaowei / SHINE

The first business license issued to an exhibitor at the 5th China International Import Expo went to a Canadian medical equipment company, with the review and approval process only taking a few hours on Saturday morning.

The company, WAT Medical, a Canadian exhibitor, plans to establish a smart wearable device science and technology company at West Hongqiao Business District in Qingpu District.

Application materials were forwarded online at 6am, and the license was printed out around 8am.

"I originally thought it may take one week to receive the business license, the speed is amazing," said Ji Hualei, board chairman of WAT, giving a thumb-up to the service.

Gao Yang, an official with the registration department of Qingpu District Administration for Market Regulation, added: "We have established a service area for companies at the National Exhibition and Convention Center, serving exhibitors turned investors.

"We have researched companies' investment will in advance and assisted in their online application, with efficient and accurate service provided."

The service area has handled about 200 applications from businesses hoping to register in Qingpu during previous CIIEs.