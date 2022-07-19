News / Metro

Social organizations in Shanghai offer 558 jobs for university graduates

﻿ Hu Min
Hu Min
  20:24 UTC+8, 2022-07-19       0
A total of 115 social organizations in Shanghai are providing 558 jobs for university graduates between July and September, including popular posts covering new media operation.
﻿ Hu Min
Hu Min
  20:24 UTC+8, 2022-07-19       0

Shanghai's civil affairs authorities are joining hands with other units, such as the women's federation and the employment promotion center, to release a raft of measures to boost employment for the city's graduates under the impact of COVID-19 resurgence.

A total of 115 social organizations across the city are providing 558 jobs for university graduates between July and September, with some popular posts covering new media operation, brand promotion and social work included, the Shanghai Civil Affairs Bureau said on Tuesday.

More job positions offered by social organizations will be released during the season, it added.

These posts are being released on the city's major recruitment platforms along with online and offline job fairs, according to the bureau.

Meanwhile, the Shanghai Employment and Internship Base was unveiled at Shanghai Gongyi Xintiandi, a government-subsidized charity program park in Huangpu District, on Tuesday.

Via livestreaming at the base, heads of several social organizations, such as the Shanghai United Foundation and the Adream Foundation, answered queries from university job seekers on career planning in social organizations and post description.

A social organization entrepreneurship competition was also launched on Tuesday, and the bureau will host an online recruitment event along with the Huangpu District Employment Promotion Center as well as salons to tackle employment challenges confronting Shanghai's university students.

Since 2020, more than 200 social organizations in the city have actively responded to the government's call on employment promotion by providing more than 1,300 jobs to graduates, the bureau revealed.

Source: SHINE   Editor: Yang Meiping
Huangpu
Xintiandi
﻿
Special Reports
﻿
EXPLORE SHINE

COVID-19

News

In Focus

Metro

Nation

World

Sport

Biz

Economy

Tech

Auto

Company

Property

Finance

Event

Video

Live

Big Little Docos

SHINE News

Andy's Shanghai Life

Planet PopSci

On Life and Death

Expats of Shanghai

Guide Battle

Misc

What's Viral

Feature

Art & Culture

Travel

Lifestyle

Taste

Entertainment

Wellness

MENTAL

Book

Education

iDEALShanghai

Opinion

Regions

Special

Projects

Follow Us

About Us  |  Contact Us  |  Feedback  |  Privacy Policy  |  Terms of Use
沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright 2020 © Shanghai Daily. All Rights Reserved. Hotline: 8621-52920043

沪公网安备 31010602001940号

Copyright 2019 © Shanghai Daily All Rights Reserved.

沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012

沪公网安备 31010602001940号
Search
breaking news in China
COVID-19
News
Biz
Video
Opinion
Feature
Regions
Top
     