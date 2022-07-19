Social organizations in Shanghai offer 558 jobs for university graduates

A total of 115 social organizations in Shanghai are providing 558 jobs for university graduates between July and September, including popular posts covering new media operation.

Shanghai's civil affairs authorities are joining hands with other units, such as the women's federation and the employment promotion center, to release a raft of measures to boost employment for the city's graduates under the impact of COVID-19 resurgence.

A total of 115 social organizations across the city are providing 558 jobs for university graduates between July and September, with some popular posts covering new media operation, brand promotion and social work included, the Shanghai Civil Affairs Bureau said on Tuesday.

More job positions offered by social organizations will be released during the season, it added.

These posts are being released on the city's major recruitment platforms along with online and offline job fairs, according to the bureau.

Meanwhile, the Shanghai Employment and Internship Base was unveiled at Shanghai Gongyi Xintiandi, a government-subsidized charity program park in Huangpu District, on Tuesday.

Via livestreaming at the base, heads of several social organizations, such as the Shanghai United Foundation and the Adream Foundation, answered queries from university job seekers on career planning in social organizations and post description.

A social organization entrepreneurship competition was also launched on Tuesday, and the bureau will host an online recruitment event along with the Huangpu District Employment Promotion Center as well as salons to tackle employment challenges confronting Shanghai's university students.

Since 2020, more than 200 social organizations in the city have actively responded to the government's call on employment promotion by providing more than 1,300 jobs to graduates, the bureau revealed.