Party Secretary Li holds video conference with Merck chief

Shanghai Party Secretary Li Qiang held a video conference with Belen Garijo, chair of the executive board and chief executive officer of German pharma company Merck KGaA, on July 19.

Li introduced details about the pandemic prevention situation in Shanghai and the city's economic and social development to Garijo.

As a global leader in medicine and chemical industries, Merck Group should make better use of its own advantages, invest in more innovative projects and industrial ventures in Shanghai and continue to participate in the 5th China International Import Expo, the Party Secretary said.

Shanghai will provide a world-class business environment to help Chinese and foreign companies achieve greater and better development in Shanghai, Li added.

Garijo pointed out that the China market was one of the key development areas of Merck and Shanghai is an important innovation and production base for the group.

Merck will continue to invest in China and accelerate the development of its business as well as set up a biosafety testing laboratory and semiconductor material production and research center in Shanghai, he said.

City leader Zhuge Yujie also joined the video conference.