COVID-19 in Shanghai: 3 confirmed cases, 14 asymptomatic infections

The city reported three locally transmitted confirmed cases, 14 local asymptomatic infections, two imported confirmed cases and eight imported asymptomatic infections on Wednesday, said the Shanghai Health Commission on Thursday morning.

3 local confirmed cases

All patients tested positive during central quarantine.



14 local asymptomatic infections

The first 10 infections tested positive during central quarantine.



The 11th case, a worker at a quarantine site for overseas arrivals, tested positive during a routine screening.

The 12th to 14th cases tested positive during regular screenings.

Li Yi / SHINE

Imported cases

The two patients are Americans who arrived at the Shanghai Pudong International Airport on July 18 from the United States.



Both have been transferred to a designated hospital for treatment, while close contacts on the same flights with them have been put under quarantine.



Imported asymptomatic infections

The first case is a Chinese who arrived at the local airport on July 14 from the US.



The second case is a Chinese who arrived at the local airport on July 17 from the US.

The third case is a Chinese who arrived at the local airport on July 17 from Russia.

The fourth case is a Chinese who arrived at the local airport on July 18 from the United Kingdom via Singapore.

The fifth to eighth cases are Chinese who arrived at the local airport on July 18 from the US.

All the cases have been transferred to a designated hospital for observation, while 233 close contacts on the same flights with them have been put under quarantine.

Meanwhile, six confirmed patients and 40 asymptomatic infections were discharged.

From July 3 to July 20, of all the 128 local confirmed cases, 93 have been discharged upon recovery and 59 are still hospitalized. A total of 528 local asymptomatic infections have been reported.

So far, of all the 4,839 imported cases, 4,781 have been discharged upon recovery and 58 are still hospitalized.